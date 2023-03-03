12 new designers will be competing for the top spot in Next in Fashion season 2, but what will the winner receive, and how much is the prize money?

Next in Fashion season 1 winner Minju Kim received a huge cash prize back in 2020. This year though, just like the hosts, the prize for this year’s Next in Fashion cast is slightly different.

We take a look into the prize, and exactly how much money the season 2 winner will receive.

What is the Next in Fashion season 2 prize money?

The winner of Next in Fashion season 2 will win a whopping $200,000 from the subscription fashion service Rent the Runway.

As well as this, the winning designer will also be given the opportunity to launch their collection on RenttheRunway.com.

Pretty impressive, right?

What is Rent the Runway?

Rent the Runway is the premier subscription fashion service that powers people to rent designer styles for work, weekends, and events.

With designers wanting to become more sustainable in the present day, it seems like Rent the Runway is a perfect platform for the winner to showcase their designs.

The company was founded by Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Fleiss in 2009.

NO WAY: Next in Fashion fans wanted Alexa Chung to return for season 2

What was the Next in Fashion season 1 prize?

The Next in Fashion season 1 prize was pretty similar, although there were a few changes.

The season 1 winner received $250,000 and their collection was featured on Net-a-Porter.

Minju Kim ended up winning, as she beat Daniel Fletcher to the top. Her collection is still on the site three years later.

WATCH NEXT IN FASHION SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX FROM MARCH 3

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK