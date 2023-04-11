Captain Glenn Shephard has been at the helm of Below Deck Sailing Yacht since the series premiered in 2020, and as he returns for season 4, many fans are keen to know how old he is.

With two seasons of Below Deck under his belt already, Captain Glenn is back and better than ever. He has racked up over two decades of boating experience and knows Parsifal III like the back of his hand.

The fourth season of Netflix‘s Below Deck Sailing Yacht is well underway and fans are glad to have Glenn Shephard back on screens.

Credit: Bravo/Below Deck

How old is Captain Glenn from Below Deck?

Glenn is 62 years old, he was born on July 15, 1961.

Glenn is a Montreal native and seen as his father was a flight attendant at Montreal International he has always enjoyed traveling the world.

As a youngster, he was invited onboard a 50-foot sailboat to work as a deckhand and fell in love with the boating life. He now has over 22 years in the industry and has spent 13 years as the Captain of Parsifal III. During this time he hosted many elite guests over the countless charter seasons.

How tall is Captain Glenn?

Unlike the other Below Deck spin-offs such as Down Under, Mediterranean, and Adventure; Sailing Yacht sees Captain Glenn set sail on a much smaller sailing ship. Therefore, many are keen to know how tall the sailor is.

That’s no problem for Captain Glenn as he stands under 6 feet at 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) tall.

Is Glenn Shephard single?

No, Glenn Shephard is not single, he is in a relationship with a woman called Dani, the duo began dating before the show premiered in 2020.

Before he set sail on Parsifal III, Glenn was living in Genoa, and Dani lived in Milan. When Glenn isn’t on a charter the duo spends time on their small boat called the Avalon.

Captain Glenn returns for season 4

In an Instagram post, Glenn shared his recent travels and explained that he has been in Spain since before Christmas. Since filming for season 4 ended, he has been traveling across Europe and recently went skiing in Andorra.

Shephard revealed that the show is streaming on Netflix in Europe, and then teased that Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 would be coming back sooner rather than later. Glenn shared that he would be going on a three-month break before returning to the sea for the summer.

Speaking of season 4, he explained: “I have a feeling that it should be coming soon. Don’t quote me, because I don’t know that for a fact, but I have a feeling it is, And I just think it’s gonna be a great season.”

