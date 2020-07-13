Zac Efron has ditched his role as ‘teen heartthrob’ in search of something much more profound with Down to Earth.
This series, which was released to Netflix on Friday, July 10th, follows as Zac and his co-host Darin Olien travel to different parts of the world. But it isn’t just a fun foodie adventure, as Zac and Darin are on a mission to uncover the healthiest and most sustainable ways of living.
Down to Earth was largely inspired by Darin Olien, who Zac describes as a “guru of healthy living and superfoods.” They are friends, which makes the Netflix series all the more entertaining to watch.
It was inevitable that viewers would have questions about Darin Olien, plus more on how he met Hollywood actor Zac Efron. So, we’ve done some digging! Find out about Darin’s career, age and more here.
Meet Darin Olien
Darin Olien is a food and wellness expert, writer, and social media personality. He was born in Waseca, Minnesota.
Darin rose to prominence in 2015 after publishing his first book. This book is called SuperLife: The 5 Simple Fixes That Will Make You Healthy, Fit, and Eternally Awesome.
But not only is Darin successful with his written work, he has also found fame as a business owner. Darin is the founder of Shakeology and the co-creator of BeachBody’s plant-based Ultimate Reset 21-day detoxification programme.
- SAY I DO: What is interior designer Jeremiah Brent’s net worth?
How old is Darin Olien?
- 49
Darin Olien was born on November 4th, 1970, making him currently 49 years old. Come November, Darin will be hitting the big 5-0, so we’re sure some serious celebrations are on the cards.
Many have been shocked by the wellness guru’s age, as he hardly looks in his late 40s. Clearly Darin knows what he’s talking about when it comes to health and fitness!
View this post on Instagram
THANK YOU EVERYONE for all of the Birthday Wishes! I feel them all! I am very grateful for all the love. I love Birthdays for their Self-Reflection and being in a foreign country working on a new, special project that will launch next year gives me such joy when I am able to share it with you all! I promise you will be blown away and will love it! We are not separate in anything we do and I am grateful for the people in my life that have added to my life in the challenges that have created opportunities as well as the synchronistic blessings. You all know who you are. As I reflect on this day and turning an arbitrary number of 48 years on the planet I am dedicated even more to helping people and the planet. Everything else is just not interesting to me. This is my truth. Grateful to all of you those i know and those I don’t fully know! ***My birthday wish to you is unapologetically live your truth, double down on your passion and explode your heart upon this world! #Brithday #November4th #DreamsOrBust #Grateful #PassionPurpose #HeartCurrency
Darin Olien and Zac Efron
It’s clear from watching an episode of Down to Earth that the two co-hosts are good buddies.
Viewers of the show have been gushing over the pair since it kicked off on Friday, July 10th.
One viewer wrote: “Zac and Darin, thank you for bringing us #downtoearth. Learned so much about how to be healthier for myself and for the earth. Well done.”
okay, but now all I want to do is become best friends with @ZacEfron and @DarinOlien and go out and help change the world… #DownToEarth
— Courtney S (@skrt_skrt_skrts) July 13, 2020
WATCH DOWN TO EARTH ON NETFLIX NOW
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK