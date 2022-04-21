











“I always get what I want.” Those are the words of Selling Sunset newbie Chelsea Lazkani, who has shaken hands with the Oppenheim Group in the hopes of becoming their new employee. So just how rich is she?!

Christine Quinn’s new bestie and work colleague, Chelsea, has joined the ‘villain’ side of the Netflix series as she plans to “take over” (Christine’s words) with her. She follows behind newbie Emma, who previously joined for season four.

Tensions are seriously high at the Oppenheim Group, where Chelsea has pledged to potentially join the real estate firm if her client is happy. However, this means someone has to leave the agency to make space – but who?

It’s clear that Chelsea is living the glamorous private jet-setting lifestyle all of the show’s estate agents are no stranger to. So let’s take a look at her successful career and just how she got onto the show.

WOAH: What is Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s height?

Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403

Who is Chelsea Lazkani?

Chelsea is a mom-of-two working in Los Angeles luxury real estate. Now an employee of The Oppenheim Group, the British-Nigerian wife and realtor was inspired to be successful in the industry by her two parents.

Her mother, Elizabeth Adefioye, had boundary-breaking career as Chief People Officer at Emerson, while her dad Segun Adefioye is an accomplished Architect and Property Developer.

Before getting completely immersed in real estate, Chelsea graduated with a BA in Economics from University of Buckingham and a Masters in Oil and Gas Economics from Scotland’s University of Dundee.

Maddox and Melia are her two daughters that make up her family-of four with husband Jeff Lazkani. As a child growing up, Chelsea actually was born and bred in northwest London (hence the accent) before moving to LA.

Chelsea Lazkani and Christine Quinn #SellingSunset

📍Pretty Little Thing

Galore magazine pic.twitter.com/laUKhyM8mK — Black British Women (@BritishWomen) April 13, 2022

The Selling Sunset newbie’s fortune

Chelsea has overseen more than $10 million in sales, which enabled her to make her own first home purchase in Manhattan Beach, California. Now with over five years in the industry, Lazkani is making a name for herself.

As a premiere luxury realtor at The Oppenheim Group, she has grown to incredible successes, but the added talent of her husband Jeff’s work makes them a powerful duo. He is a managing partner at Icon Media Direct.

Before she worked for Brett and Jason, she was based at another California-based agency, Rodeo Realty. It’s no secret that she is raking in millions of dollars like her co-stars, like Mary’s $1.1 million commissions from seasons 1 to 3!

The 5% of commission is split into half for the person who represents the seller and the person who brings the buyer. But the real estate agents do not receive a salary from The Oppenheim Group, and focus on commissions alone.

4 days until #SellingSunset. So excited to see Chelsea. — ✨ (@TheBellasStan) April 18, 2022

GET TO KNOW: How old is Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn?

Her real estate career

She left the corporate business world in 2017 to obtain her real estate license. Previously an employee at Rodeo Realty, where Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg worked, Chelsea’s life has moved up to private jets and luxury vacations.

When Chelsea decided it was time to make a change, she moved to The Oppenheim Group. Her roots of being a Black woman are what inspired her to take the plunge and represent a minority group. She told People:

I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated. I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility. This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So, just knowing that I’ve got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this.

She branded her and Christine “Black and blonde Barbie” but felt as a whole that her co-stars inspired her when it came to successfully taking on multi-million dollar listings. Chelsea added:

It helps materialize the fact that I can be selling $20 million, $30 million, $40 million homes, seeing other women in close proximity to me doing it.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASON 5 ON NETFLIX FROM APRIL 22

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK