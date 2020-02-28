University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love Is Blind has quickly become one of the most talked about dating shows around, proving that when it comes to creating TV, Netflix really is king.

The first season came to a dramatic conclusion on Thursday, February 27th with the big wedding day. Just five couples were still engaged in the experiment: Giannina and Damian; Mark and Jessica; Kelly and Kenny; Lauren and Cameron; Amber and Barnett. And only the latter two couples actually went through with the weddings!

Now, given the worldwide craze of Love Is Blind, the show has made its way over to Instagram and fans of the show are going crazy for a new Instagram filter. Find out how to get it here.

What is the Love Is Blind filter?

The intention of the filter is to find out ‘Which Love Is Blind cast member is your soulmate’.

Whether is be Jessica or Barnett, Damian or Kelly, that’s for the filter to decide.

It is created by Odyssey, which is an internet media company which was founded in 2010. It currently has over 128,000 content creators, writing articles, think pieces and so on. Much like all the other major publishing platforms, contributors can earn revenue from the most engaging content.

How to get the Love Is Blind filter on Instagram

All you’ll need to do is head over to The Odyssey’s Instagram page where they have all of her filters stored. Scroll down to find the filter.

Click on the filter and then when it opens click the ‘try it’ in the bottom left hand corner. It will be applied to your camera and you can either save it to use again or just use it the once.

Some of the other filters they have on Odysseys’ Instagram page include which Cheer team member you are and which The Circle star you are. Clearly they are fans of Netflix!

Follow Odyssey on Instagram

To find out more on what Odyssey is about, then be sure to follow them on Instagram.

Not only will you have access to all their filters, but they post plenty of Netflix related content to keep you laughing. They already have over 12,000 followers!

Check them out @theodysseyonline.

