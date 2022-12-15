Fans can’t help but be in awe of the huge wine glasses showcased on My Unorthodox Life. The wine glasses first rocked up in season 1 and now they’re back for season 2 in 2022.

During season 2 of the show which takes a look at Julia Haart and her family’s life, there are often drinks flowing, whether over birthday dinners or dates.

Let’s take a look at what people are saying about the My Unorthodox Life wine glasses and whether there are some on the market available to purchase so that fans can live their best life following in the footsteps of the Netflix stars.

What are the My Unorthodox Life wine glasses?

Judging by both seasons of My Unorthodox Life, Julia Haart doesn’t do things by halves. And it seems that that rule applies to the glasses she drinks out of.

When filming the Netflix show, Julia and her friends, such as Robert Brotherton, are sipping wine from some huge glasses.

The wine glasses seen on the show are supersized, and definitely don’t look like the regular style of glass for sipping Merlot, Cabernet, or whatever the drink of choice is.

It’s no wonder that Julia and co enjoy the finer things in life as the My Unorthodox Life star got her engagement ring valued during season 2 and the valuation came back at a whopping $2.5m to $3m.

Fans love the My Unorthodox Life wine glasses

It would probably be hard to miss the large wine glasses featured on My Unorthodox Life.

Many viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to share how much they love the glasses and some even want to know where they can buy them.

One tweeted: “Where can I buy every set of @JuliaHaart wine glasses shown on #MyUnorthodoxLife??”

However, some people were confused at the sheer size of Julia’s glassware, one wrote: “ok what is the deal with the comically oversized wine glasses on #MyUnorthodoxLife.”

Another tweeted their thoughts that the wine glasses weren’t actually glasses: “those wine “glasses” are decanters.”

Can we bag some similar wine glasses?

Although Julia hasn’t come out with her own line of wine glasses, there are some out there that look similar to the ones seen on her Netflix show.

A pack of Riedel 12 Pinot Noir glasses comes in at around £80 from Nisbets.

A pair of Riedel Vinum New World Pinot Noir glasses that look similar to Julia’s cost £44 online.

Cocktails and wine are clearly enjoyed in the Haart household. Julia and her daughter, Batsheva Haart, are often seen on her Instagram page showing off their drinks-making skills and showing off more stunning glasses.

