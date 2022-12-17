Imogen Ewan has Too Hot To Handle fans asking questions about her ethnicity. The THTH star has caught her cast mates and viewers’ attention since her entrance in episode 7.

Making a bee-line for one boy in particular, Imogen went onto the Netflix show knowing what she wanted. She said she usually has no trouble in getting exactly what she wants and considers herself to be the female version of a “bad boy.”

Let’s find out more about Imogen from Too Hot To Handle, her ethnicity, Instagram, age, TikTok and more…

Meet Imogen from Too Hot To Handle

Imogen Ewans was a new addition to the Too Hot To Handle cast in season 4 episode 7. She and Shaun Wells were newbie ‘grenades’ added to the cast later on in the season.

Brunette bombshell Imogen hails from Sydney, Australia, and is 24 years old.

The THTH star works in the cosmetics industry.

With over 60k followers and 868k likes, Imogen can be found on TikTok at @imogenewan.

She said in a TikTok from 2020 that she has had botox and filler injections.

Imogen from Too Hot To Handle’s ethnicity

Since Imogen arrived at the retreat on Too Hot To Handle, she’s had viewers taking to Twitter to comment on her appearance, many have said that she’s “stunning,” and others dubbed her “fine.” More have compared Imogen’s looks to Megan Fox, Tulisa from N Dubz, and Madelyn Cline.

When it comes to Imogen’s ethnicity, she writes in her Instagram bio: “Korean Aussie mix and from down under.”

The Netflix star has 142k followers on IG and can be found at @imogenewan.

Imogen is a Pisces

Taking to Instagram on February 27, Imogen said that she “hoped” her twenty-fourth year would be her “best yet,” alongside a photograph of her with her parents.

This makes the THTH star a Pisces on the zodiac. Many commented on Imogen’s post to wish her a happy birthday and one wrote that they “knew” she was a Pisces.

However, some other fans have taken to Twitter to say they “can’t believe” that the Netflix star has that zodiac sign.

Imogen shares her star sign with Rihanna and Justin Beiber, per Cosmopolitan. Pisces signs are reportedly “empathetic, mystical, romantic and pleasure-seeking,” as well as “slinky, sensuous, and move in hypnotic, gliding ways, like a fish.”

