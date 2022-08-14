











Get ready as Indian Matchmaking is coming back for season 3! As of now, a release date for it has not been confirmed but we have some details on what fans can expect.

The show first aired in 2020 and received mixed reactions from fans all over the world. While some people loved everything about “Sima Taparia from Mumbai,” others were not so happy about her viewpoints.

Nonetheless, the show returned for Season 2 and is not set to have one more.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Season 3 is confirmed by Netflix

At the moment, a release date for the show has not been confirmed as the filming for the reality series is in progress. The show became a huge hit when it first aired in 2020 and despite some negative remarks, it was renewed for season 2.

Things seemed to repeat themselves as fans noticed that people were loving the second season of the show as well. While a release date is not confirmed, fans are excited to see what the series has in store for them.

What we know about the new season

As per TODAY, the new season will have some new clients. Following the same format, some of the clients are going to be from India while the others will be from the USA.

At the same time, some old clients will; also be making an appearance. At the moment, it is unknown who these might be. In season 2, people got to see old clients like Aparna Shewakramani and Nadia Jagessar. It is unclear if they will be coming back again.

The show’s creator Smriti Mundhra noted that the format of the series will not change as the main idea of it is to showcase how the process of matchmaking goes.

NETFLIX © 2020

The show has become a trending topic

Ever since the show aired on Netflix people have been having mixed feelings about it. Nonetheless, it looks like the majority of the viewers are loving the drama and how the process of matchmaking goes.

In fact, people have been sharing their reactions on Twitter and TikTok and keeping up the show. With this in mind, we won’t be surprised if Season 3 also becomes a huge hit.