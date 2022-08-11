











Indian Matchmaking is back in 2022 with a second season. Top matchmaker, Sima Taparia, has her work cut out to find the season 2 cast members a suitable life partner. She’s got to work with long lists of criteria and some seriously fussy clients. Viewers were first introduced to the show in 2020, and as season 2 premieres, some are wondering where the season 1 clients are now.

It’s been two years since the Netflix show first dropped, so let’s take a look at where the season 1 cast is now including Nadia, Vyasar, Ankita and co. Some of the cast members are back for more matchmaking on season 2.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Indian Matchmaking season 1 cast

The Indian Matchmaking season 1 cast included Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia and she’s back for season 2.

Sima’s season 1 clients included:

Aparna Shewakramani, 34, from Houston, Texas.

Pradhyuman Maloo, 30, who was born and raised in Mumbai.

Vyasar Ganesan, 30, from Austin, Texas.

Akshay Jakhete, 25, from Mumbai.

Ankita Bansal, 30.

Rupam Kaur.

Nadia Jagessar, 33, from New Jersey.

While not all of the cast members from season 1 found a good match, some of them ended up getting married from their time on the show…

Where are they now?

Nadia was matched with Shekar Jayaraman during Indian Matchmaking season 1 but they didn’t end up getting married.

Aparna and Jay Wadhwani were matched together but things didn’t work out between them, either.

Sima matched Vyasar with Rashi Gupta during season 1, however, they’re not married today. Vyasar is on Instagram @notvyasarg but his profile is private.

Akshay is on Instagram @akshayjakheteofficial with over 3.7K followers and he appears to still be single.

Find Ankita on Instagram where she has over 31K followers @ankitabansal90. She also appears to still be single from her Instagram page.

Rupam Kaur was one of the cast members to successfully find a partner during season 1. She met her now-husband via Bumble. She updated her IG followers (@_rupamkaur) that she and her husband now have a blended family of three after she had a baby at 39.

View Instagram Post

Some of the original cast returned for season 2

Aparna Shewakramani, Pradhyuman Maloo and Nadia Jagessar are returning cast members on Indian Matchmaking season 2.

The season 1 trio can be found on Instagram at @aparnashewakramani, @pradhyum.m and @nadiajagessar.

Given that they’re on season 2, they’re still seeking Sima’s expertise in finding a spouse. Aparna, Pradhyuman and Nadia are joined by newbies – Vinesh Vasnani, Shital Patel, Arshneel Kochar, Akshay Dhumal, Viral Joshi and Priya Ashra.

NETFLIX © 2020

WATCH INDIAN MATCHMAKING ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK