Indian Matchmaking season 2 cast includes Akshay, Aparna and Nadia













Indian Matchmaking is back for a second season in 2022 and that means that there are some new cast members to meet. Season 2 dropped on Netflix on August 10th and there are eight episodes to binge on right away.

Mumbai’s premier matchmaker has her work cut out for her in season 2. She says on the show that she often spends months, and sometimes years, helping people find ‘the one’ to marry. Sima Taparia is connecting people from all over the world, in a bid to ensure that they have a long-lasting and happy marriage. So, let’s get to know the season 2 cast members who are looking for a life partner.

Sima is back for Indian Matchmaking season 2

Sima Taparia is back in 2022 on a brand new series of Indian Matchmaking. When it comes to finding the right partner, she’s to go-to love guru and she’s been in her line of work for 20 years.

She used to working with clients who have a long list of criteria in their potential partner, but it appears that whatever the challenge, Sima is successfully pairing people together.

Sima says in episode 1: “First there is marriage, then there’s love”.

She can be found on Instagram with over 83K followers @simatapariaofficial.

Meet the Indian Matchmaking season 2 cast

Ready to find their perfect partner with Sima’s help are the following cast members on Indian Matchmaking season 2:

Vinesh Vasnani

Pradhyuman Maloo

Aparna Shewakramani

Nadia Jagessar

Shital Patel

Arshneel Kochar

Akshay Jakhete

Viral Joshi

Priya Ashra

Viewers will recognise Aparna, Pradhyuman and Nadia from season 1.

Are the Indian Matchmaking cast members on Instagram?

Yes, viewers can get to know the cast of Indian Matchmaking season 2 even more by following them on Instagram.

Follow the Netflix show’s OGs – Aparna, Pradhyuman and Nadia – @aparnashewakramani, @pradhyum.m and @nadiajagessar.

Vinesh Vasnani is on Instagram @vineshfresh with over 1K followers.

Follow New York-based Shital Patel @therealshitalpatel where she has over 4K followers.

Viral is also on the ‘gram with over 4K followers @viraljoshi_.

Akshay, who says he’s the most eligible bachelor going, is on Instagram @akshay_910.

Fine Priya on the ‘gram @priya.ashra, too.

