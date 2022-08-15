











Described as a “progressive” on the Netflix show, Ankita Bansal was a fan favourite on Indian Matchmaking when it first dropped in 2020. Like the other clients on the series, she sought help from Sima Taparia in finding someone to marry. There was some difficulty for Sima, however, as Ankita had more modern values and her focus on finding a partner is secondary to her own personal success.

Netflix viewers loved season 1 of Indian Matchmaking so much that season 2 was released on August 10th, 2022. Sima has her work cut out in season 2 to help some returning and some new clients. Fans watching the series may be wondering where former Indian Matchmaking star Ankita is now, so let’s find out more…

Meet Ankita from Indian Matchmaking

Born in New Delhi in 1990, Ankita is 32 years old.

She’s 5’3 and said that she would prefer to find a partner who is at least 5’6 on the Netflix show.

She was raised with her younger sister. Her mother and father suggested in episode 6 that Ankita was part of a “rebellious” generation.

Ankita loves dogs and her independence. She said on the show: “Just because you’re independent doesn’t mean you’re unmarriageable” and that her partner would have to let her be the strong woman that she is.

Ankita’s brand has gone global

When Ankita appeared on Indian Matchmaking she and her sister were running a denim wear start-up. She explained that they both designed and manufactured the clothing.

The India-based denim brand, THERE!, now ships globally and Ankita and her sister, Gayatri Mallika, are still running it today.

THERE! has been written about in Forbes and Vogue. See Ankita’s clothing brand via its website here.

Is the Indian Matchmaking star on Instagram?

Yes! Indian Matchmaking fans can stay up to date with Ankita on Instagram.

She has over 31K followers @ankitabansal90. She writes in her bio that she’s “Co Founder & Partner at THERE!” and a “Day dreamer of dogs & Haseen Vadiyan”.

Ankita’s sister is also on Instagram @gayatrimallikabansal.

Netflix viewers were clearly big fans of Ankita when she was on the show, judging by Twitter. Many tweeted that she’s beautiful and “so pretty” and more said that they loved her.

