











Janardhan Dhurbe has shot up in popularity since his Indian Matchmaking appearance. The season 2 face reader is now in high demand after claiming Akshay has a “curse” on him, and fans are (sort of) jealous of the reading.

Forget hand reading… While Sima charges the date-goers to find their perfect match, Janardhan takes on the role of simply looking at somebody’s face to figure out how the fate of their future marriage lies. *Cough cough* Akshay.

So just who is Janardhan and how can fans hire the Mumbai-based face reader for his services? Reality Titbit done a few readings to find out his information and can reveal everything there is to know about him. We’re no psychic…

Pictured: Janardhan Dhurbe | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix | Season 1, Episode 2 “Just Find Me Someone!”

Meet face reader Janardhan Dhurbe

Janardhan, known as Pandit Janardhan Dhurbe, is a face reader based in Mumbai. He is one of the leading astrologers in the Indian city, and is rated a 3.9 star for his services on Just Dial.

The astrologer works from 10am to 6pm every day except Sundays, when he has a day off. Janardhan began his career in 1979. Janardhan appeared on Bigg Boss 14 in 2020, when he was asked if he will ever be getting married.

He responded by saying there is no possibility of that at the time, before the host Salman claimed that Janardhan had predicted the possibility of his marriage six years ago but that never happened, as per The Hindustan Times.

Janardhan also appeared on Dus Da Kum, an Indian game show hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. His TV stint is still ongoing, with the star having appeared on Netflix to showcase his face vreading skills.

How to hire his Indian Matchmaking services

Janardhan’s business is situated at D-411, Crystal Plaza, Mr No 2 New Link Road, Andheri West-400053, Mumbai, India, which involves hawan and pooja services. You can contact the astrologer at +919821055850.

Otherwise, fans can head to the Just Dial website to send an email to the astrologer, or contact him via Whatsapp message. His services also include matchmaking – which explains his role on the show – and horoscopes.

Fans have been asking for Janardhan’s contact ever since he appeared on Indian Matchmaking, but he does not do house visits. While the astrologer’s base is in Mumbai, he can face read from looking at pictures on a phone.

Janardhan is in high fan demand

Since Janardhan made an appearance, fans have been sharing just how much they want to hire the face reader. One fan wrote: “I need the face reader’s info. For a friend…LOL! #IndianMatchmaking.”

Another reacted with: “Does this face reader have a website? #IndianMatchmaking.”

“#IndianMatchmaking is back! HUZZAH! And I *absolutely* want to know what a professional face reader would say about me. That is such a cool gift,” penned a Netflix viewer.

