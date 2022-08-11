











Indian Matchmaking is back in 2022 and Sima Taparia has her work cut out with the season 2 cast members. Sima’s job is to find people the perfect partner to marry and she says that “marriage comes first, and love after”. Viral Joshi is one of Sima’s clients in season 2 and she has everything she needs in life – apart from someone to share it with.

The Netflix show features three returning singletons from season 1 and many newcomers. During Indian Matchmaking season 2 episode 2, the show takes viewers to South Carolina to meet one of the new cast members, Viral. So, let’s find out more about her…

Who is Viral Joshi?

Viral Joshi is a cast member on Indian Matchmaking season 2. She lives in Durham, South Carolina and is 30 years old.

Viral is “fiercely independent” in her own words and says that she’s not looking for her “other half” on Indian Matchmaking, but she’s wanting a partner in life to build an empire with.

She’s super-successful and owned her own house when she was 29 years old.

Viral wants to find someone to spend her life with who is Gujarati, is between the age of 33 and 37, is taller than her height of 5 ft 8, is financially stable, is self-made… and the list goes on…

Viral loves her job

Speaking on Indian Matchmaking, Viral said that she loves what she does and makes a lot of money doing it.

She’s a certified clinical research professional who works with pharmaceutical companies to get their drugs approved.

Viral said she’s “got all the accolades”, has “all the education she’s going to get” and doesn’t have any debt.

The Indian Matchmaking star drives a swish car and travels all over the country with her job – she also travels first class everywhere she goes.

Meet the Indian Matchmaking star on Instagram

Indian Matchmaking’s Viral can be found on Instagram with a following of over 4.6K @viraljoshi_.

She writes in her IG bio that she’s a “reader”, a “traveler”, as well as an “overpriced coffee drinker, Pilates fanatic, and cat companion.”

On the Netflix show, Viral said that she travels all over the USA for work, and judging by her IG page, she’s also done lots of travelling all over the world. She can be seen taking snaps in Sweden, Denmark, Turks and Caicos Islands and many more locations.

