Ines Tazi has “been through a lot” according to her co-stars. She’s ready to find her Perfect Match in the brand-new Netflix show.

Perfect Match dropped on Netflix on the most romantic day of the year – Valentine’s Day. On February 14, four episodes of the show dropped on the streaming service.

Fans will have to wait until February 21 for more Perfect Match episodes to come out. But, for now, viewers can get acquainted with the cast members who hail from many different Netflix shows, as well as Nick Lachey who is the Perfect Match host.

Nick from The Circle, Francesca from Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind’s Bartise, and Selling Tampa’s Anne-Sophie Petit are just some of the people taking part in the dating show.

Who is Ines Tazi?

Ines Camilia Tazi first appeared on Netflix show The Circle: France before joining the cast of Perfect Match.

She’s 26 years old and was born in Paris, France.

Per IMDb, Ines starred on The Circle: France in 2020 and appeared on nine episodes of the show.

She has over 1.5k TikTok followers at @taziines1 and 117k on Instagram at @taziines.

Perfect Match star oozes sophistication

A quick glance at Ines’ Instagram page and it’s clear to see that she oozes class.

Shayne Jansen said on Perfect Match season 1 that he thinks Ines is “sophisticated.”

She was living in London during her time on The Circle: France season 1 in 2020.

However, her latest Instagram posts see her spending time in Los Angeles.

Ines is co-founder of Skult

As well as being a reality TV star, Ines is co-founder of a beauty brand.

Per her LinkedIn page, she co-founded a brand called Skult in 2018.

Skult appears as a brand on Kickstarter and its page was last updated in 2022. The brand creates universal all-in-one skin cleansing brushes.

Prior to being a part of the beauty business, Ines writes on LinkedIn that she was a social media manager at Pantone and an assistant general manager.

