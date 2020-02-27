University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The first-ever season of Love Is Blind has finally drawn to its conclusion, ending the 38-day experiment with the weddings of five couples. But which of them which actually go through with it and say “I do?”

For fans of the Netflix series, this final episode is what we’ve all been waiting for: the big white wedding.

For the most part, it wasn’t successful, with only two couples actually committing to their marriages, but the fact most didn’t wed didn’t stop all of the nuptial rituals. In fact, it made it even more painful when the couples did not go through with it, as they had had the perfect weddings organised on Love Is Blind, from stunning venues to gorgeous dresses and, of course, wild bachelor and bachelorette parties. It was only when they were standing at the alter that they had to decide.

Sheesh.

So, let’s take a look at the two gorgeous venues used for the Love Is Blind weddings and try to keep the happier memories from the Love Is Blind weddings at the forefront of our minds.

Love Is Blind venue #1 – The Estate

The first venue used for the Love Is Blind weddings was The Estate in Atlanta, Georgia. This 18th century Antebellum property was originally built in Wilkes County, Georgia before it was dissembled (at some unknown point in time) and rebuilt at its current location, which is just two hours away from Wilkes County.

The Estate is currently located at 3109 Piedmont Road, in the heart of Buckhead Forest.

This is the location for where four of the couples were to have their weddings: Giannina and Damian; Kelly and Kenny; Barnett and Amber; Cameron and Lauren. It was only the latter two couples who went through with the weddings.

Each of the weddings had different decor for their ceremony. Giannina and Damian opted for lots of white baby’s breath and hydrangeas, with twinkly woodland touches. Lauren and Cameron, on the other hand, opted for a rich pink and white colour scheme.

Love Is Blind venue #2 – Flourish

Flourish is the second venue used on Love Is Blind. The only couple to have their wedding here was Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas.

This event space is just a three minute drive away from The Estate and is also operated by the company, Legendary Events, making the production team’s life way easier.

Flourish is located at 3143 Maple Drive, Atlanta.

It is much more modern than The Estate, and the venue is kitted out with a ballroom, cocktail reception room, and a stylish foyer.

How much do the Love Is Blind wedding venues cost?

Here Comes the Guide is the ultimate source for wedding venues across the US.

They have the lowdown on both Love Is Blind wedding venues, and surprise, surprise, they aren’t the cheapest of venues. Netflix went in for the first one!

According to the guide, The Estate costs $45,000 and up per event. There is also a required minimum of $5,000 to be spent on the in-house food and drink.

Flourish is much cheaper, at anywhere between $3,500–9,000 per event. There is an extra charge of $1,000 for a ceremony to be held there.

