David Behar is the founder behind Netflix show Jewish Matchmaking’s location, Miami Sephardic Club. He’s worked with companies with revenues ranging from $15 million to $2+ billion and launched the biz in 2021.

Following the popularity of Indian Matchmaking, producers decided to launch a new show, Jewish Matchmaking, in the hopes that those in the Jewish community could be matched with their ultimate soulmates.

So, where is Miami Sephardic Club based, and who is its founder, David Behar? Reality Titbit has all the juicy location details you need to know about the exclusive club featured on Netflix‘s Jewish Matchmaking.

Meet David Behar

David is the founder of the Miami Sephardic Club. He opened the club in 2021 out of the need to connect with other young Sephardic professionals in the area, having been born in Miami, Florida himself.

He has been a part of over 120 M&A transactions and has worked with companies with revenues ranging from $15 million to $2+ billion. David is also an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) within the State of Florida.

David has spent three years in the financial services assurance practice. Splitting his time between New York and Miami, he is very active in his synagogue, Temple Moses, an orthodox Turkish and Cuban congregation in Miami Beach.

Inside Miami Sephardic Club

David Behar’s Miami Sephardic Club is the exclusive romantic matchmaker for the Sephardic community and has set up several young couples internationally. So far, 50 professionals and 4 Sephardic rabbis have joined the club.

Featured on Jewish Matchmaking, the club is partnered with two of the largest Sephardic synagogues in Miami, Temple Moses, and the Sephardic Center. It often hosts events attracting crowds from 200 to at least 400 people.

The viewing event for Jewish Matchmaking was held by the club, which is well-known in the Miami area as an international organization aimed at uniting Sephardic Jews across the world.

David thanks MSC for Jewish Matchmaking

David revealed that he is “grateful” to his community for giving him a platform. He also joked on Instagram, “Netflix needs to know I’m no F boy. I’m an S (Sephardic) boy,” and wrote in a separate post:

We filmed nearly a year ago and it’s been tough to hold this in for so long. I’m grateful to Hashem for this opportunity and also grateful to my group, Miami Sephardic Club (@msclub_miami) for giving me the platform to elevate myself. I hope to use this as an opportunity to continue giving back to my community for years to come.

Miami-based singleton Dani Bergman started out the show with David. They went on a date but clashed over their cultural dissimilarities, as David is Sephardic and Dani is Ashkenazi, which are two distinct subcultures of Judaism.

