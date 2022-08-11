











Adair Curtis features on Netflix’s Instant Dream Home, led by Orange is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, where he helps transform an entire home in just 12 hours. We found out what his own home life is like.

The designer and co-founder and Chief Executive of JSN Studios, which he runs with his husband, is no stranger to fame. That’s because his partner is often surrounded by celebrities for work – and even sets foot in their homes.

Adair recently celebrated his son’s first birthday, just a few months before the launch of Instant Dream Home hit the Netflix platform. We found out all fans need to know about the star, including juggling his love life and fatherhood.

Get to know Adair Curtis

Adair is a designer on Instant Dream Home, and previously appeared on Netflix’s Styling Hollywood alongside his husband, which dropped back in 2019. Ever since, he has become a fan favorite in the TV home design world.

From Los Angeles, the TV personality was previously a general manager for All Def Music and Awesomeness Music, before he left that role in 2014 to start his own business with his husband Jason.

Before venturing into the world of design, Adair was also a communications vice president for Rush Communications and a brand manager for Def Jam Enterprises in New York. Now, he’s a father and husband alongside his design job.

He is married to a celebrity stylist

Adair got married to celebrity interior designer Jason Bolden in August 2012. Having been together for a decade so far, they even run their own design business together, which is called JSN Studios and is based in Los Angeles.

Jason styles celebs like Michael B. Jordan and Amanda Gorman, alongside his job as an interior designer. Before embarking down a career in fashion, Jason was looking into becoming an OBGYN.

At the age of 18, he moved to Chicago to study pre-med at Northwestern University. But it wasn’t long before he got hooked in the fashion industry. One week into living in Chicago, Jason and got a job at a Cynthia Rowley shop.

After working at Cynthia Rowley, Jason realised his calling working with fashion brands. Soon after, he worked with Nicole Miller, Chloé, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and even Oscar de la Renta!

Adair and Jason have a son

Adair and Jason recently celebrated their son Arrow Fox’s first birthday. The married couple welcomed him via surrogate on May 24th 2021, but Jason admitted to People that he was “truly terrified of holding infants.”

However, when he held Arrow for the first time, everything changed. He said:

When I saw him, I just wanted to take him and grab him and hold him. I lost that fear of being able to ‘break’ this kind of fragile, limber thing. It gave me more confidence. It gave me a bit more strength to know that I could take care of and I could support and protect someone.

Adair said that watching his husband “transform into this other person” with their child is something he calls “magic.” They hope that members of the LGBTQ+ community looking to start a family will stay committed to their goal.

