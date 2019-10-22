University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The inaugural season of Interior Design Masters landed on the BBC in August 2019 with the final episode airing on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The competitive design series was a surprise smash-hit and now it has gained an entirely new fanbase as it descended on Netflix later in October.

One of the most popular contestants of the first series was Kyle Broughton-Frew. Not only was he one of the strongest designers but viewers fell for his good looks!

So, as the show now has an international audience, we thought it time to get to know Birmingham boy Kyle a bit better.

Here’s everything you need to know about him!

Who is Kyle from Interior Design Masters?

Kyle Broughton-Frew is a 28-year-old interior designer who appeared on the BBC design series.

He is originally from Birmingham and still lives and works there to this day.

Kyle started out training to be an architect and completed a degree in Architecture in 2018 from Birmingham City University.

Kyle’s interior design career

While Kyle was at university, he began to do freelance work as an interior designer. He started in 2016 and continues to work freelance although he now is based at an agency.

Since May 2018, Kyle has been working as one of the interior designer at Harper Harlow in his hometown of Birmingham.

You can follow Kyle’s work on Facebook at his page KBF Interiors. Here he posts all of his designs, plus more about the entire renovation process.

Kyle also has a website where you can check out his work and book a consultation with him. See his website here.

Fans fall for Kyle

Every time a reality series comes along, it’s bound to have a contestant that all viewers fall for and without a doubt that was Kyle on Interior Design Masters.

One thread kicked off with a viewer commenting that “Kyle looks very hunky this week” and another viewer added “he’s ridiculously good looking isn’t he!”

Another viewer Tweeted: “Kyle is just so handsome.”

He was a real dreamboat on the show!

Kyle on Instagram

If you were a fan of Kyle’s on Interior Design Masters and want to keep up to date with him, then you’ll need to follow him on Instagram!

Since appearing on the show, Kyle has racked up an impressive 7,700 followers and counting!

He posts all of his latest work, inspirations as well as pics of his travels. Kyle loves to globetrot and has been seen in Greece, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

Follow him @kyle_broughton_frew_designer.

WATCH INTERIOR DESIGN MASTERS ON AMERICAN NETFLIX OR BBC IPLAYER NOW

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE