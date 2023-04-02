Love is Blind is back for season 4, not long after the ending of season 3, and business owner Irina has already made a statement with fans, but what is Irina’s Seattle-based business Solo Co, and their Instagram?

The Netflix dating show has had fans hooked since the first series back in 2020. Four seasons later, the drama is as hot as ever, and fans have branded Irina’s first meeting with ex-partner Zack, ‘the most awkward ever’. Fans then branded the star a ‘mean girl’ alongside Micah.

We take a closer look at the Love is Blind star and her business.

Love is Blind Irina’s business

Irina’s business is Solo Co., (Solo Collective), an event-planning business based in Seattle. The brand focuses on a range of events from networking events to bridal showers, to private dinner parties.

The business can be found on Instagram @solo___co, and at the time of writing has just over 3500 followers.

Just before her Love is Blind appearance, Irina posted a reel to her business, announcing a new chapter of the brand’s journey, including a name change.

On the reel, she wrote: “I am thrilled to announce the new chapter of our journey. We have undergone a rebrand and a name change, and we are more committed than ever to our mission of designing breathtaking spaces that celebrate the essence of humanity.”

From the website, it looks like the former name of the business was ‘Life at the Table.’

The company’s website states: “We help people create memories of a lifetime by curating a space that celebrates people, life’s events, and the moments in between.”

Why the Netflix star started the business

The Love is Blind star was inspired to start her Seattle business Solo Collective in 2020, as she says she has been passionate about people, design, and food ever since she can remember.

On her website, she states: “I believe there is something so beautiful about gathering around a table, making space for people, and enjoying life together.”

The 26-year-old is not the first business owner to appear on the dating show. OG fans will remember business owner Giannia. It seems like Irina has much in common with Love is Blind alums, as fans have also been comparing Irina’s eyes to season 2 star Shaina.

Irina Love is Blind Instagram

Irina can be found on Instagram @irina_solo. At the time of writing, she has 25.5k followers.

The star’s bio states: “Founder of @solo___co @loveisblindnetflix.”

It looks like the Love is Blind star already has an eye for the influencer life as she has a very aesthetically pleasing Instagram page.

As well as cute home decor, Irina’s followers can also see her enjoying many trips away.

