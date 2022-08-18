











Netflix is bringing out all kinds of competition shows in 2020 including an Iron Chef spin-off series. Iron Chef Brazil kicks off with hosts Fernanda Souza and Andressa Cabral on Netflix on August 10th and there are many chefs ready to prove they should win the show. Let’s find out more about the show and its hosts.

Fernanda and Andressa are joined on Iron Chef Brazil judges Rosa Moraes and Laurant Suaudeau as well as the Iron Chefs and challenger chefs on the Netflix series. The show first aired in 1993 in Japan and it now has multiple international spin-off versions.

IRON CHEF BRASIL | Trailer oficial | Netflix

Meet the Iron Chef hosts

Andressa Cabral and Fernanda Souza are the hosting duo for Iron Chef Brazil in 2022.

Fernanda is 38 years old and was born on June 18th, 1984.

As well as being TV hosts, Andressa and Fernanda are actresses. Fernanda played Bernadete in TV series Malhação from 2013-2014. She also appeared in 2010 film Muita Calma Nessa Hora.

Fernanda Souza on Instagram

Iron Chef Brazil host Fernanda has a huge Instagram following of almost 22 million. Follow Fernanda @fernandasouzaoficial.

She writes in her bio that she’s presenting the Netflix show as well as sharing a link to Se Eleve – a ‘self-awareness for beginners’ series.

She an actress across film, TV and the stage and landed her first role on TV in 1992.

With 19.6K, Andressa is also on Instagram @andressacabral.etc.

Does Fernanda have a partner?

Yes, per Correio Braziliense, Fernanda has been dating her childhood friend, Eduarda Porto, since April 2022.

She was previously married, from 2015 to 2019, to singer Thiaguinho.

Per, Correio Braziliense, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Brasil magazine, Fernanda’s relationship with Eduarda is the first time she’s gone public with a romance since splitting from Thiaguinho.

Taking to Instagram about her relationship with Eduarda, Fernada wrote in April: “…We are very grateful to have found ourselves on this beautiful path that has revealed itself to us…”.

View Instagram Post

