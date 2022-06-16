Meet the Iron Chef cast on Instagram, Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn and co













The Kitchen Stadium doors are officially open and a brand new rebooted version of Iron Chef is here in 2022. Secret ingredients are on offer during the season including king crab, chilli peppers, live sturgeon and game birds and this year, there’s a whole secret ingredient chamber stocked high for the chefs.

Five big players in the cooking game are joined by Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend hosts Kristen Kish and Alton Brown. The Netflix show’s judges include Andrew Zimmern and Nilou Motamed and Iron Chef Morimoto-san also makes an appearance on Iron Chef 2022. The show’s chairman, Mark Dacascos, is ready to scream ‘Allez cuisine’ at the top of his voice. So, without further adieu, let’s get to know the Iron Chef cast…

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Claudette Zepeda in episode 104 of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2022

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’s Ming Tsai

Netflix‘s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend sees challenging chefs try to prove themselves against the existing Iron Chefs and claim the title of Iron Legend.

The top challenger from the entire competition will have to go up against all five culinary giants in the show’s grand finale.

First up on the list of Iron Chefs is Ming Tsai.

Chef Ming Tsai is 58 years old and he was raised in Ohio. His parents had a restaurant called Mandarin Kitchen which is where he learnt to cook. Ming went on to study at cooking school and attended Le Cordon Bleu. He trained under Pastry Chef Pierre Herme and Sushi Master Kobayashi as per his website.

Ming Tsai can be found on Instagram with 181K followers @mingtsai.

Iron Chef: Marcus Samuelsson

Iron Chef Marcus Samuelsson is next up on the cast list.

He’s a 51-year-old Ethiopian-Swedish chef who works as head chef of Red Rooster in Harlem, New York.

Speaking in the Iron Chef trailer, Marcus said: “No one does what I do.“

With 645K followers, Marcus can be found on Instagram @marcuscooks.

Netflix Iron Chef cast Marcus Samuelsson

Curtis Stone

Next up is Curtis Stone. Curtis is a 46-year-old Australian chef.

He was born in Melbourne and began cooking at the age of four alongside his grandmother.

Speaking in the Netflix show’s trailer, Curtis said: “The food really has to speak for itself.“

Find Curtis on IG @curtisstone where he has 607K followers.

Dominique Crenn

“Cooking from the heart”, next up is Dominique Crenn.

Dominique is a French chef and the only woman in the USA to have been awarded three Michelin stars.

She’s 57 years old and runs the Atelier Crenn restaurant, in San Francisco, California.

Find Dominique on Instagram @dominiquecrenn where she has 346K followers.

Gabriela Cámara

Last, but by no means least, Gabriela Cámara is the final Iron Chef on the Netflix show.

Speaking on the show and oozing confidence, Gabriela said: “Anybody who goes against me is going to have to bring their A-Game for sure.”

Gabriela has 39K followers on Instagram and can be found @gabrielacamara. She was born in Chihuahua City but grew up in Tepoztlán and now owns Contramar, a Mexico City restaurant.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Gabriela Camara in Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2022

