









Remember Matt Barnett from Love Is Blind season 1? Well, his matching surname to newbie Cole, who stars on season 3 of the Netflix series, has everyone wondering if the two contestants are related in any way.

Spoilers: Cole finds a connection with Zanab on the show. Before they meet in real life, the two formed a strong bond before he decided to get down on one knee and ask his co-star to tie the knot with him.

However, there is just one question aside from Cole’s love life that viewers have. Is he related to Matt from season 1? We’ve got all the details on whether he has any siblings and why everyone thinks they are brothers.

Love Is Blind. Cole Barnett in season 3 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Fan theory that Cole is Matt’s brother

When Cole began appearing on Love Is Blind season 3, many became convinced – without any confirmation – that him having the same surname as Matthew from the first season meant they were definitely brothers.

One Twitter user wrote: “Are Cole and Matt Barnett(s1) related?? #loveisblind.”

Another viewer asked Cole on Instagram: “Are you somehow related to Matt from season 1? 👀.”

“I immediately got BARNETT vibes! & they have the same last name?! I gotta know!” questioned a fellow fan.

Is Cole related to Matt?

No, Cole and Matt are not related in any way, despite fans believing they have similar mannerisms, and of course have the same last name. The season 3 star has addressed the theory, confirming that they are not brothers.

He wrote on his Instagram story: “I guess he’s the brother I never knew I had.” Cole was reacting to a photo uploaded by the official Love Is Blind IG page which shared photos of both of the contestants [see below].

Those running the page also confirmed they are not related, writing: “*no relation 🤭.” Matt himself joined in with the rumours, writing: “I did live right outside of Dallas for a few years in my early 20s… just sayin’.”

Inside the Love Is Blind star’s life

Cole, the founder of Bdellium Real Estate, is a realtor who once worked as a youth pastor. The 27-year-old hopes to find someone who does not tell him to take it down a notch, and embraces who he really is!

Now wanting a loyal partner, he graduated from King’s University with a Bachelor’s degree in General Christian Studies in 2017, before spending time in San Diego working as a youth pastor.

The Netflix star then returned to Texas and began his career in real estate. He decided to start his own business after working for a year and a half, and now renovates houses, restores neighborhoods, and provides renter solutions.

