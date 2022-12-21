Dance Monsters on Netflix uses CGI technology to show avatars on a screen, with a live audience and judges there to watch it all unfold in real time. However, those watching from home are questioning what’s real and what isn’t.

Judged by Diversity choreographer Ashley Banjo, YouTuber Lele Pons and singer Ne-Yo, and hosted by Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts, the unusual take on a dancing competition brings a show like no other.

Using avatars on a screen to project performances is now leaving fans confused about if Dance Monsters is real at all. Reality Titbit can explain what’s really going on and will reveal all on what the dancers are doing – on-stage or not.

Dance Monsters on Netflix confuses fans

Since Dance Monsters hit Netflix on Friday, December 16, viewers are utterly baffled. From what the audience and judges see to how the CGI technology works, there’s lots of questions that fans have accumulated.

One confused Twitter user wrote: “I need someone to explain the tech behind #DanceMonsters to me like I’m 4. Can the audience see them? Is this a hologram?”

Another penned: “I’m so confused by #dancemonsters like is the live audience seeing a robot or a projection? Like what is this magic? It’s avatar come to life.”

“My brain is broken someone explain #DanceMonsters to me! #Netflix,” a fellow fan reacted to the show.

Is Dance Monsters real?

Yes, Dance Monsters involves 15 real human contestants who are linked to CGI. They dance backstage while hooked up to CGI which then shows as an avatar on a screen that the audience and viewers from home see.

The avatar characters bring the dance to life, making each contestant look like they are really on the stage. However, it’s all a play on our perspective using CGI (computer generated imagery) technology.

The camera does pan to the contestants so we can see them hooked up to the machines but their face is blurred to protect their identity. Netflix said that those performing saw a rise in their confidence levels and revealed:

The real person behind these monsters has a story explaining why their high-tech disguise has finally given them the confidence to perform for an audience.

So no, the Dance Monsters contestants aren’t actually performing on stage as it may appear. The dancers are not shown as their true selves but are disguised as CGI avatars which we see on the screen.

How the Dance Monsters stage works

Dance Monsters stage was empty while dancers performed backstage. Audiences saw the characters on the stage LED Wall dance but “they were low poly, low resolution versions” while “clapping at an empty stage,” an attendee said.

Dance Monsters is filmed at Black Hangar Studios in Lasham, Alton, in the United Kingdom. Known as a “one-stop-shop” film and television studio, it has the UK’s largest permanent Green Screen Cyclorama.

