











Sima Taparia is a Mumbaai-based matchmaker who first appeared on Netflix in 2020 with Indian Mathmaking season 1. Now, the hit Netflix series is back for season 2 and three of Sima’s former clients are back looking for love once again. There are six newbies for fans to get to know including Shital, Akshay and Vinesh.

Indian Matchmaking has been a hugely successful show on the streaming service and has many fans asking questions in 2022 including whether some of the couples are still together and whether the show is real or scripted. So, let’s take a look at whether Indian Matchmaking is scripted…

Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Indian Matchmaking season 2

Following the success of the first series of the show, Indian Matchmaking season 2 dropped on Netflix on August 10th, 2022.

Aparna, Pradhyuman and Nadia continued on the show in their quest to find love and the show also saw six newcomers looking for a partner.

According to Sima, this process can take months to years and it varies from client to client. Teh season 2 cast includes Vinesh Vasnani, Pradhyuman Maloo, Aparna Shewakramani, Nadia Jagessar, Shital Patel, Arshneel Kochar, Akshay Dhumal, Viral Joshi and Priya Ashra.

Fans were divided over the show’s ‘realness’

Once eight episodes of Indian Matchmaking season 2 dropped on Netflix, fans began taking to Twitter to comment on whether they thought the show was real or fake.

One viewer tweeted of season 2: “Viral and Ashay seems so scripted”.

However, others wrote that they “loved” the realness of some cast members: “I love Aparna, she’s so real and I feel her on a spiritual level”.

Back in 2020, when season 1 dropped, people were also commenting on whether the show is scripted: “Oh, c’mon guys, Indian Matchmaking is so scripted.”

Is Indian Matchmaking scripted?

While fans of the Netflix series have gone back and forth on Twitter about the ‘realness’ of Indian Matchamking, the there’s a cast member of the show who has the answer to everyone’s questions.

Speaking to Metro in 2022, Aparna Sshewakramani revealed that “none” of the moments viewers are seeing are “scripted or forced”.

Sima Taparia also spoke to Today about the process shown on Indian Matchmaking and said that “They wanted to show the process of Indian matchmaking to the world.”

