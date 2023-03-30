Love Is Blind couples tie the knot IRL if their connection is real, but how much of the Netflix show is scripted? Here are several instances that ruined the magic.

Love Is Blind is one of Netflix‘s most addicting dating shows. Why? Because participants only have two weeks to choose a fiance(e) and walk down the aisle – all without seeing each other initially.

The series is now in its fourth season, and fans have continued to wonder just how authentic the drama is. Do the brides know they’ll be turned down in front of their families? Here’s what we know.

© 2023 – Netflix Media Center

Is Love Is Blind scripted?

No, Love Is Blind is not scripted. In fact, it is so real that producers feared there would be no engagements in season 1.

“As a producer, I was kind of nervous like, is anybody actually gonna get engaged?” creator Chris Coelen told EW. “Is anyone going to make it to the altar? And, in the end, we actually had more couples get engaged than we were able to follow on the show.”

The show documented six couples in Mexico, but a total of eight actually became engaged.

That being said, it doesn’t mean that the show hasn’t been edited for entertainment purposes. Similarly, it’s expected from all reality TV that cast members are given prompts and direction.

However, we doubt that the participants are able to fake their intense emotions all the time, so the love is genuine.

Three moments that could prove Love Is Blind is fake

Andrew Liu’s eye drops

© 2022 – Netflix Media Center

Who could forget this viral moment from season 3? Wildlife photographer Andrew Liu, 31, fell for Nancy Rodriguez, 32, but was ultimately turned down during his pod engagement.

Cut to his confessional, Andrew asked the staff if the cameras were rolling, before applying a few eye drops.

“Oh, hang on. Mind if I put in eye drops?” he asked. After moisturizing his eyeballs, he proceeded to detail the feeling of getting dumped.

“It’s just too much. It didn’t feel good, to be completely honest,” he admitted on camera. “I guess I feel satisfied that I went for it. Yeah, man, it hurts.”

He continued: “I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears,” before applying a second round of eye drops.

Jessica Batten and Kelly Chase go back to 2013

Both Jessica Batten and Kelly Chase became engaged in season 1 to Mark Cuevas and Kenny Barnes, respectively. The social experiment series premiered in February 2020, meaning filming took place in 2019.

Although the girls and guys are introduced as complete strangers, it turns out Jessica and Kelly knew each other at least six years prior.

The comments section of a 2013 Facebook post by Jessica will show a verified Kelly Chase account praising a photo: “Ow owww! Love it, Jess!!”

The ladies both resided in Atlanta, Georgia at the time of filming, so it’s not too surprising that they were familiar. But it suggests that castings are made through friend recommendations since what are the odds they both land on Love Is Blind?

The cast is expertly edited, says a former star

Season 1’s Andy Rickert barely received screentime, so he took to Reddit and divulged all the gossip.

The reality star confirmed in a Q&A that Jessica received a bad edit, which staff was aware of. “She said some shady things, but she always seemed sweet,” he said. “And I can confirm from her camera crew that she was.”

He also clarified that Jessica wanted to leave Mexico immediately after knowing her future with Mark but “had to ride it out.”

Andy replied: “I have talked to Jessica’s camera people, and they know she got a bad edit. She wanted out after Mexico and had to ride it out. Not absolving her of everything, but she got screwed. Anddddd they cut me out so I guess that sucks too.”

A third fan similarly questioned whether Mark received a better cut and if Barnett’s “player” personality was created simply for entertainment. Rickert subtly confirmed the suspicion, writing: “You ain’t wrong.”

Overall, their reputations are in the hands of the producers – unless you’re as down to earth as Camera Hamilton, then you could never be edited. Andy confirmed he was wholesome 1000 per cent.