Is Netflix's Love on the Spectrum real? Investigating series 2











Love on the Spectrum is back on Netflix for a second series. The dating show follows the stories of people with autism wanting to find love. Love on the Spectrum series 1 was available to watch on Netflix in July 2020 and as of September 21st, a brand new batch of episodes is here.

Michael AKA “Mr A Plus”, Mark, Teo, Ronan, Kassandra and co are all ready to find their soul mate on the new Netflix series. From speed dating to romantic picnics, the cast of Love on the Spectrum throw themselves into the world of dating. So, let’s take a look at whether the show is real.

What is Love on the Spectrum?

Love on the Spectrum is a reality TV series that shines a light on life for those on the spectrum.

The show features an Australian cast of people with autism who are searching for ‘The One’.

Dating and everything that it entails is featured on the show and the cast use different avenues in their quest for love. Dating apps to speed dating and sessions with dating experts are just some of the ways in which the show’s cast is looking for love.

Is Love on the Spectrum real?

Yes, although Love on the Spectrum is technically a reality TV series, it is unscripted.

Decider describes the show as a “docuseries”.

As per Screen Rant, the way in which Love on the Spectrum came to be a TV show is quite organic: “The creator of the series, Cian O’Clery, actually got the idea and inspiration for Love on the Spectrum from doing other shows about people with disabilities. After working on the Australian documentary series Employable Me that shed light on how having a disability should not make someone unemployable, he came across an interesting and unexpected piece of information… O’Clery heard over and over again from those he worked with that they wanted to find love.”

Fans react to Love on the Spectrum

Rather than questioning whether Love on the Spectrum is real or not, many viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to express how much they’re enjoying series 2.

One person wrote: “Wasn’t extremely good with season 1 but I think season two really made up for season 1’s mistakes. Definitely some myth busting which I am so glad to see and keeping it real with how common being LGBTQ and autistic are.“

Another said: “Love On The Spectrum you are everything that is good and real.“

A real privilege and joy to witness the blossoming of Katie and Ronan’s romance. So beautiful. 💕 #LoveOnTheSpectrum — Stella Bella (@StellaSpoons) June 8, 2021

