For any Netflix viewers wanting to know if My Unorthodox Life is a true story, wonder no more. The Netlfix series takes a look at the lavish life of Julia Haart.

Fans are given a glimpse into high-flyer Julia’s day-to-day life with her four children and husband Silvio Scaglia in season 1. However, season 2 dropped in 2022 and Julia’s life has been turned upside down.

The reality show’s second instalment follows Batsheva Haart’s venture into single life after her divorce, Miriam Haart’s relationship with Nathalie Ulander, Julia’s divorce from Silvio and much more.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for BlogHer

When did My Unorthodox Life start?

My Unorthodox Life season 1 dropped on Netflix in 2021.

The show follows (now former) CEO of Elite World Group Julia Haart in her life in New York.

Julia’s family and friends are also featured on the show.

Season 2 dropped on December 2 and Julia is back on screen with Robert Brotherton, her four kids and her ex-husband, Silvio Scaglia.

Is My Unorthodox Life a true story?

Yes, My Unorthodox Life is a true story. When fans first met Julia, she explained on the show that she left her orthodox Jewish life in Monsey for a new one in Manhatten.

Andy Cohen described the show as “unscripted” on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in 2022.

Julia’s life story that she explains on the show is true. She has four children, the youngest of which splits his time between his parents.

Given that My Unorthodox Life is a reality TV show, there are bound to be elements of the series that are given more air time and that are planned.

However, the storylines seen on the show are true. Julia and Silvio really have divorced, Batsheva and her ex-husband, Ben Weinstein, also divorced. Julie is no longer CEO of EWG and she has been replaced.

Speaking on The Tamron Hall Show in 2022, Batsheva said: “I think its really amazing and commendable that my mom let it (the show) continue, because I don’t know that I would have been strong enough to do that. She wanted to share her struggle and what she was going through to inspire people who are experiencing similar things.”

Credit: Netflix/My Unorthodox Life

Fan says they hope it’s scripted

While some people have taken to Twitter to question how real My Unorthodox Life is, others begged in a tweet: “Tell me this is scripted.”

Given that Julia’s life is on something of a rollercoaster ride in season 2, it’s no wonder that viewers don’t want the show to be real.

However, some took to Twitter to say they wanted more from Silvio on the show’s storyline: “I need Silvio’s side of the story first.”

More people posted about the importance of some of the other storylines on the show, such as Robert’s body transformation and Nathalie’s story as she deals with being an international student in the US.

Others made comments about specific cast members and their “realness”, tweeting: “Wondered why I love Batsheva from #MyUnorthodoxLife she’s a pisces lol like my sister known for keeping it REAL.”

