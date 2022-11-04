









Safa Siddiqui has become one of the most talked about cast members on Dubai Bling since its release. But, is the star pregnant at the end of the show?

The new Netflix reality show dropped on Thursday, October 27th.

Dubai Bling follows the lives of some of Dubai’s richest, and the cast includes Farhana Bodi, Kris Fade, Safa Siddiqui, DJ Bliss, Lojain Omran, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Zeina Khoury and Loujain Adadah.

Almost every cast member is receiving a ton of love since the show’s release, but Safa appears to be the most popular so far.

**WARNING: Dubai Bling Spoilers Ahead**

Is Safa Siddiqui pregnant in Dubai Bling?

Yes, Safa indeed gets pregnant on the show.

Despite fighting with her husband, Fahad Siddiqui, over having a second baby, the duo settles the matter.

WomensHealthMag reports that Safa announces her pregnancy on the show’s finale. Fahad reportedly finds out about the pregnancy during their family walk on a beach. The news makes him ecstatic.

The reveal in the finale will come as quite a shock to fans as many have seen the couple fight over having a second child this season.

Safa and Fahad Siddiqui fought over having a second baby

Safa, in her own words, became “a retired housewife,” after marrying Fahad in 2019.

Throughout the Dubai Bling season, Safa and Fahad’s relationship goes through its ups and downs

The couple’s problems seem to start with Safa demanding a bigger wardrobe space and Fahad not wanting to give up his current residence. However, this minor fight later balloons up to Fahad expressing he wants a second child. Safa, however, wasn’t on the same page.

The Dubai Bling star revealed she’s not ready for a second baby yet as she was still recovering from her difficult pregnancy with daughter Alina.

She finally decides to have a surrogate do it and announces it to her friends over dinner, catching Fahad completely off guard.

Is Dubai Bling scripted?

No, Dubai Bling is not scripted.

It is not uncommon to have fans question whether a reality show is scripted or not. The same is happening with the new Netflix show.

However its cast members Safa and Zeina have made it clear that the show isn’t scripted. The duo was asked the question on The Kris Fade Show on Virgin Radio DXB.

Zeina said: “If it was scripted, I would have found a better line than, ‘I am the company.’” Safa added: “You can’t fake this baby, you can’t.” Kris backed up his co-star’s claims.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted Netflix for comment.

