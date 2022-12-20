Singles Inferno is back with its second season on Netflix in 2022. Many fans of the show are hooked on the South Korean dating series which first dropped in 2021. Some want to know if Singles Inferno is scripted.

Now, the show returns with a batch of new singletons who are ready to mingle on a remote island. Season 2 dropped on Netflix on December 13 and episodes are being released weekly.

The season 2 contestants include Shin Seul Ki, Choi Seo-Eun, Park Se-Jeong, Lee Nadine, Kim Han Bin, Choi Jong Woo, Lee So-e, Jo Yoong Jae, Shin Dong Woo, and Kim Jin-Young.

Let’s take a look at whether Singles Inferno is scripted and what the season 1 star said about the show.

Singles Inferno is a reality series

Given that Singles Inferno is a reality show, there are elements that are pre-planned.

The Cinemaholic writes about whether the show is “real” or “fake”:

“Considering the amount of time, money, and other resources utilized to develop such a series, there are prompts and editing manipulations, but that’s only for a bit of compelling dramatic flair, nothing else.”

The Cinemaholic also adds that when it comes to the show’s hosts, “even their parts aren’t fake.”

Is Singles Inferno scripted?

Although the reality show is set up in many aspects, it turns out that Singles Inferno is not scripted.

NME reports that a former contestant on the show, Song Ji-a, said in an online Q&A that the show isn’t scripted.

She said: “I have to tell you that it really wasn’t.”

Adding: “How can we follow a script when we’re not even actors? And all the participants acted the way they wanted.”

Epic Stream also writes that they don’t think the show is scripted.

Fans question Singles Inferno 2’s authenticity

Although viewers see the Singles Inferno contestants on their journeys during the show, some wonder if the show could be scripted.

The contestants can be seen as angry, sad, crying, and appearing heartbroken at some points in the series. There are also many moments of awkwardness as they go on dates in Paradise and times of joy as some couples spend time together.

Their exchanges all appear to be genuine. But, some fans took to Twitter to say: “singlesinferno2 is either scripted or the men are just the shallowest human beings ever.”

Another asked: “Is Single’s Inferno scripted ?! Because the actions of the contenders doesn’t make sense. The guy I thought would be less chosen is the most chosen and the guy who literally doesn’t lack looks, talents and personality is not even chosen at all LOL.”

