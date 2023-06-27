As a brand new Netflix series drops on the streaming service in 2023, fans are curious to know whether Tex Mex Motors is real. Scooter, Rabbit, Jenicio, and more petrolheads are featured on the show. The crew restores cars in their garage after buying them in Mexico. They’re aiming to make a $250k profit over the course of the series.

Tex Mex Motors sees shop boss, Mike Coy, and his team sources classic cars from the “gold mine” over the border. Mike enjoys opting for unique paint jobs on the cars in order to sell them on in El Paso. An engine specialist, a car scout, a sales specialist, and a master fabricator are on hand to transform “junk” motors into “jewels.”

Is Tex Mex Motors real?

Yes. Tex Mex Motors is real. The show’s cast source cars, restore them, and sell them in the USA in real life.

Mike and his team hunt down the vehicles and turn them into “masterpieces.” He said that he and his crew “gave everything up” to set up shop on the border and attempt to make $250k in profit.

There are some scenes of the show, for example when Scooter and Rabbit are pulled over by police in Juarez, Mexico, which had fans questioning the Netflix show’s authenticity.

Although scenes of the show are scripted for the reality TV show, the people taking part are real car experts.

Tex Mex Motors cast is real

The car gurus featured on Tex Mex Motors are real people.

Fans may recognize Mike from the series as he previously appeared on another TV show called Fast N’ Loud which was centered around Gas Monkey Garage.

Scooter, Wesley, Rabbit, Mike, Jaime, and Jenicio can all be found on Instagram.

Jaime writes on Instagram that the team on the show is her “crew” and that she’s with them “100%.”

She adds in her bio that she’s a “Garage Gal and Transmission builder,” who has her own shop called Wicked Wrench Co, based in Chicago.

Where is the show filmed?

Tex Mex Motors is filmed in El Paso and Juarez, Mexico.

The show’s cast members tag themselves in El Paso as they share the renovated vehicles that have been featured on the show.

Speaking on the Netflix series, some of the cast members explained that they have their own garages outside of the show.

Wesley writes on Instagram that he’s the owner of Zachary Customs, Jenicio also has a car garage with his dad, Gilbert. They run Car Crafters 915.

Mike also takes to the ‘gram to share some of the vehicles he worked on during the show. He shared a “behind the scenes” snap of one of the buyers from the Netflix series.

Distractify reports that another of Mike’s clients is “KFOX14 photojournalist Richard Zamora,” who purchased a Mustang.

