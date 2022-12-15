Singles Inferno season 2 has premiered on Netflix and already cast members and fans alike are swooning over Choi-Seo-Eun.

The first season of the South Korean dating show had fans hooked when it came out last December. Now a year later season 2 has debuted with the first two episodes.

Among the new cast members, Choi-Seo-Eun has caught the attention of many of the men on the beach. While her job isn’t revealed to her fellow cast, we do know that she was crowned Miss Korea 2021.

Choi Seo-Eun from Singles Inferno was Miss Korea 2021

Choi was crowned Miss Korea on November 16, 2021. The beauty who’s now turned to reality television is 27 years old in 2022.

She graduated from Pratt Institute’s School of Art, in Brooklyn, New York. During her time at the institute, she majored in fine arts.

Korea Times reports that in her acceptance speech, Choi said, “I didn’t know that I would be standing here. I hope this will be the beginning, not the end.”

She also spoke of her dream of becoming a writer and an actress in her speech.

The Singles Inferno hottie also spoke about the pageant experience on her Instagram. In a June 2021 post, she expressed her gratitude for winning Miss Seoul.

“it was like a golden age for me,” she wrote in her lengthy caption thanking those who had contributed to her journey.

Posting her picture as Miss Korea in November of that year she wrote, “All the candidates for Miss Korea 2021 are without doubt the best women. Sending blessings to all of us on the path to shine.”

Seo-Eun is a model who has appeared in advertisements

Choi’s Instagram is filled with sponsored posts from brands like Loeuvre, Dior, Lamborghini, Daycial, and more.

She also has stunning modeling pictures on her Instagram page which has almost 61K followers, at the time of writing. From the looks of it, Choi seems to be making headway into the acting world. She has also appeared in multiple adverts.

In a post from June 2021 she wrote, “This time, I filmed an advertisement video.”

“It was a shooting that needed a little delay, but thanks to the good staff and director, I made a successful debut,” the 27-year-old noted.

Fans swoon over Choi on Singles Inferno

“Her aura is really different from the others. Yes, it’s similar to Song Jia Sii, only if Seo Eun’s version is a bit cheerful,” one fan noted.

“Choi Seo Eun sure will be the target of the guys, I’m almost sure,” a second fan said.

“Choi Seo Eun is so pretty,” a third fan swooned.

WATCH SINGLES INFERNO ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know