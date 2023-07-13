For the first time, Netflix and the NFL partner up for a sports series like no other in 2023. While the show features three main quarterbacks, other football players and coaches are also featured on the show including Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota all allow cameras into their lives for exclusive access to their 2022 season. Viewers get to see what the quarterbacks’ lives are like both on and off the field. From how they train and recover to spending time with their families, fans get to see it all on the new Netflix series, Quarterback.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Who is Maxx Crosby?

Maxx Crosby is an American football player who has played for the Las Vegas Raiders since 2019.

Crosby hails from Texas and stands at 6ft 5. He’s 25 years old and plays in the position of defensive end.

He also has a young daughter named Ella Rose with his fiancé Rachel Washburn.

With 365k followers, Maxx can be found on Instagram at @maxxcrosby.

Crosby and Mahomes on Quarterback

While Quarterback is focused on three main football players, Maxx Crosby appears in episode 1 of the series.

The Netflix show takes viewers to a game played in October 2022 between the Raiders and the Chiefs.

The game commentator explains that the “two franchises that have tried to pulverize each other for 63 seasons.”

Patrick says during episode 1: “Raiders week is the one rivalry in this league that I feel like is like a college rivalry. You have that little bit of hatred toward that team and you can feel the energy, it’s just different.”

Tensions rise on the field as Crosby, number 98, “dives at” Mahomes.

Mahomes explains: “There’s always mind games that you play in the NFL. He was trying to do whatever he could to get into my head. A little push or a little shove.”

Speaking to the referee on the field, he says: “98’s diving at me.”

Then tensions rose even more as Patrick said: “He kind of gave me one of those extra punches on the arm.”

Speaking to Crosby, Mahomes said: “Don’t just punch me for no reason, dawg.”

Maxx Crosby made Mahomes ‘snap’

During Quarterback episode 1, after Crosby “tried to get into Mahomes’ head,” the commentator said that the “temperature was heating up” on the field.

The Raiders were in the lead, and Mahomes said that he was “already frustrated” with how his team was playing.

He can be seen shouting: “I’m here all day! I’m here all day! I’m here all day” after his team scores a touchdown.

The quarterback said in a confessional: “All of a sudden, I go into that mode where I don’t know what I’m saying. I’m just kind of blacking out and going crazy.”

Mahomes repeats: “I’m here!” at Crosby before Coach Reid asks him to calm down.

However, the Netflix star added that it “fired up” his teammates to see him that “fired up” and the Chiefs won the game.

It appears that things are fine between the two players nowadays. Taking to Instagram on Quarterback’s release day, Crosby shared a snap of himself and Mahomes on the field and wrote: “Ultimate Competition. Ultimate Respect. Loading” in the caption.

Mahomes commented on the post: “All love brotha!!”

