Selling Sunset returned for a third season and some viewers want to know more about Christine Quinn’s friend Jacob Breman.

Since its premiere, Selling Sunset has become one of Netflix’s staple programmes for luxury properties.

While the show tries to focus on selling mega-expensive houses in Los Angeles, there’s also the occasional drama, heartbreaks, fallouts – pretty much what one viewer would expect from a reality series.

One of the main stars of the show is Christine Quinn who previously introduced her friend Jacob Berman. So, here’s everything you need to know about Jacob!

Meet Jacob Berman

Jacob made his debut appearance in season 1, episode 3 ‘(Real) Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’.

During that episode, Christine took Jacob to show him the $40,000,000 bachelor pad which was still being built at the time.

Christine said that Jacob had “made it really big in the tech industry”.

Later in the episode, the two went out for drinks and though some thought this could be the start of a new romance, Jacob’s appearance on Selling Sunset was only for a brief moment.

OMG: Is Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset pregnant?

Jacob Berman: Career

We found Jacob’s LinkedIn profile and according to his bio, he works as a chief solutions manager at Facebook.

Jacob completed a BA course in Communication at Texas and A&M University. During his time there, he founded his own Internet-based promotional company to help students enhance their experience in the local area.

He then worked for ViacomCBS and Dedicated Media before landing a role as an account manager at Facebook in 2014.

READ MORE: Has Chrishell Stause had plastic surgery?

Follow Jacob on Instagram

We found Jacob on Instagram!

You can give him a follow under the handle @dapperdaze where he has just over 5,500 followers at the time of writing.

In a recent post, he wrote: “My 6th year at @facebook / @instagram is officially in the books. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to work on products that are so engrained in people’s lives.

“It’s truly an honor to get the chance to help people and businesses on a daily basis. Cheers to giving people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.”

It appears that Jacob has found love as he is seen with someone in a loved-up snap down below.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASON 3 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK