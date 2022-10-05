









Bling Empire has just returned to Netflix for its third season and we have been re-introduced to some of the old – and new – wealthy individuals living their best lavish lives.

One of these is Jamie Xie who is a fashion designer, model and influencer. Only in her 20s, Jamie has already become successful, however, her success so far is nothing compared to her father’s.

Her dad, Ken Xie has made billions of dollars through cyber security and has even managed to make it onto the Forbes richest men in the world list. Check out his ridiculously large net worth here.

Power Trip | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 11354 Power Trip | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/cQq1GELi_Ic/hqdefault.jpg 1108018 1108018 center 22403

Photo by K. Y. Cheng/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Ken Xie’s net worth

According to Forbes, Ken, 59, is worth a whopping $5.2 billion as of 2022. Ken is the co-founder and CEO of Fortinet, a successful cybersecurity firm that offers firewalls, cloud security and other services to businesses.

His hard work and business savvy mind are what have enabled him to make his fortune. He founded Fortinet in 2000 and in its 22 years of running has become one of the most successful cybersecurity firms across the globe.

The California-based company, which went public on the Nasdaq in 2009, had revenue of $3.3 billion in 2021.

Photo by Edward Wong/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Ken had multiple businesses prior to Fortinet

Fortinet wasn’t Ken’s first business endeavor and the billionaire entrepreneur has owned multiple businesses prior.

As the son of two Chinese academics, Xie’s parents hoped that he would become a professor and sent him to Stanford University to study engineering, however, this wasn’t the path that Ken wanted to take.

Xie became interested in entrepreneurship while at Stanford, founding his first company, a software firewall business named SIS, in 1993, from a young age, Ken’s business-savvy mind was obvious.

He then started another cybersecurity firm, NetScreen, three years later, before founding Fortinet in 2000. Despite not becoming an engineer, we are sure his parent wont be too disappointed with his career choice.

Fortinet is set to grow

Forbes also released a separate article discussing Ken’s business and how the company is expected to grow drastically in the next few years. The global network security market is projected to grow from $27.39 billion in 2021 to $60.38 billion in 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Fortinet is at the forefront of network security and Ken recently opened up to Forbes about how it is expected to grow as the world transitions across to the internet. Ken explained:

“We’ve innovated what we call security-driven networking, which brings security and networking together across the connected environment. And as companies continue to transition to Internet 2.0, they’ll spend about 10% [of IT budgets] on network security. “Eventually, this percent will go higher and higher. It will be 20%, 30%, and 40%. That’s why it’s a very important space, but also growing pretty fast. I do believe it’s a huge potential space.”

WATCH BLING EMPIRE ON NETFLIX NOW AND BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK ON NETFLIX SOON

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK