Jason Oppenheim believes Christine Quinn’s exit from Selling Sunset came at just the right time as fans were getting “tired” of seeing her play the villain on the Netflix docu-series.

Since 2019’s Season 1, Quinn has found herself at the center of feuds with many of her co-stars, who are also luxury real estate agents. Some of whom include Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, and of course, Emma Hernan.

Subsequently, Quinn left the Oppenheim Group and Selling Sunset as she announced she would not be returning for seasons six and seven.

Instead, she launched her own crypto real estate venture called RealOpen, with her husband Christian Dumontet. One month later, in May 2022, she released her first book, “How to Be a Boss B*tch.”

Jason Oppenheim has now spoken out about Quinn’s exit as he feels Selling Sunset fans were ‘tired’ of her drama, let’s discover why.

Jason Oppenheim felt Selling Sunset fans were ‘tired’ of Christine Quinn’s drama

Jason told Page Six at the recent launch of the 1060 App in West Hollywood, that fans were becoming bored of Quinn playing the villain on Selling Sunset.

The Oppenheim Group boss said: “I think people were tired of watching that dynamic continue season after season. So I think, if anything, it’s provided a breath of fresh air for the office and for the show.”

However, if you thought Quinn’s departure would mean less drama on the show you can think again as Oppenheim confirmed that the next season is the “best” one yet.

Whilst he would have liked the drama to calm down a little, it has actually been “ramped up.” Jason notes whilst this may have made it awkward in the office, it made for good TV.

Christine Quinn’s Selling Sunset feuds had ‘ran their course’

Jason reiterated that he never had any personal issues with Christine but he admits that she had: “a lot of other issues with other cast members.”

One of the main issues came in season five when Emma claimed that Christine ‘bribed a client’ with $5,000 to stop working with her. This is something she strongly denies, as per US Magazine.

Jason touched upon this particular drama with Page Six, stating it’s not what he “enjoyed” as a professional real estate broker and is moving on from it all.

Oppenheim confided in the outlet: “I wasn’t happy with the types of issues being brought to my attention [about Quinn]. I think it ran its course.”

Reality Titbit has reached out to Christine Quinn’s representatives for comment.

