Selling Sunset fans, rejoice, for season 2 finally launched to Netflix on Friday, May 22nd and followed with an announcement that season 3 would air later this year (August 7th, 2020 FYI).

The hit reality-meets-property series has welcomed back all our favourites for the sophomore season, from Chrishell and Christine to Jason and Brett.

Although Jason Oppenheim has been one of the main stars of the show since season 1, many Selling Sunset fans are still curious as to how tall he is.

So, what is Jason Oppenheim’s height? We’ve done some digging into the real estate titan to find out more about his career, his background and all those details Selling Sunset fans are desperate to know.

Get to know Jason from Selling Sunset

Jason Oppenheim is one of the two founders of The Oppenheim Group. He founded the major Los Angeles property company with his twin brother, Brett.

The brothers were born on April 12th, 1977 in Palo Alto, California. They are currently 43 years old.

Jason and Brett have found major success with The Oppenheim Group and they are currently the #1 Luxury Real Estate Agent in Los Angeles. Considering this is one of the priciest places to live in the world, there’s no doubt that Jason has turned over a fortune in founding the business.

Jason Oppenheim: Height

5 ft 6

Many Selling Sunset viewers have been curious as to Jason’s height, as he looks much shorter than many of his female associates. It has to be said the female stars of Selling Sunset are also models and constantly wearing heels, so Jason may be taller than some think!

Brett is also the same height as Jason.

It has been reported that Jason is 5 ft 6.

#sellingsunset is INTENSE. I have many questions. The burning one is what height are Brett and Jason? Cos they make all those girls look like absolutely giants. Also, why does Christine love plaits so much? So many types of plaits. — Órla (@orlabaz) April 12, 2019

