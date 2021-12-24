Jason Oppenheim is living proof that being a realtor brings in the BIG bucks











Jason Oppenheim, one half of Selling Sunset’s real estate bosses alongside twin brother Brett, is raking in the cash as his employees sell properties worth millions. With a HUGE commission for each sale, it’s no surprise.

He is the man who regularly urges his Netflix co-stars to be successful on their listings. Whether it’s casually French Montana’s home or Simu Liu on the search for a new property, celebrity clients are the norm.

Ever wondered how much he actually makes, though? Of course you have. We explored how the realtors split commission, and the amount of money Jason is thought to have in the bank.

Jason Oppenheim’s whopping net worth

Jason is worth $50million, while his brother Brett is worth the same. His huge success mainly comes from starting up The Oppenheim Group, which quickly became one of the most successful real estate firms in the country.

The real estate broker and attorney leads the company, built through five generations. It was first created by Jason and Brett’s great-great grandfather, Jacob Stern, after he moved to Hollywood in 1889.

Jacob founded The Stern Realty Co after becoming one of the most successful real estate agents in Los Angeles, and the Netflix stars have continued the business ever since.

The twin brothers studied law at university before becoming lawyers. They then went on to real estate full-time.

How does The Oppenheim Group split commission?

The 5% of commission is split into half for the person who represents the seller and the person who brings the buyer.

Each person gets 2.5%. Mary is the most successful Selling Sunset agent, as her listings in Seasons 1 to 3 earned her just over $1.1million. Then, the listings she had in season four came with commission of $677,820!

The real estate agents do not actually receive a salary from The Oppenheim Group, and instead make all their money from commissions alone. Mary has said this can be the hardest part about working in real estate.

As the brokers of the firm, Jason and his brother Brett make a cut from the commission amount.

His Netflix salary on top of realtor earnings

Although Jason’s Selling Sunset salary has not been publicly disclosed, a star in a starting Netflix series is thought to get around $20,000 an episode. After five years, they may make between $50,000 to $250,000.

The show has only been around for just over two years, so it’s likely that each cast member could be getting paid around the $30K mark. However, this is unconfirmed.

Selling Sunset has the same executive producer as The Hills, Adam DiVello, who also worked on Laguna Beach, and he confirmed to Variety that the show is “fully reality.”

He explained: “I can’t tell you how many hours we would sit in an edit bay just working on one scene.

