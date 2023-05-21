Just days after season 6 of Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix, Jason Oppenheim has broken his silence on his ex-Chrishell Stause’s marriage to G Flip, as fans thought Jason had a wedding of his own and married girlfriend Mary-Lou, after a confusing Insta post.

This Season of Selling Sunset was so intense that Jason even revealed the cast was offered a therapy call by Netflix afterward. If you binge-watched like us you’ll probably see why.

Of course, season 6 was filmed before Chrishell and G Flip’s marriage, so we didn’t get to hear what Jason thought, but he has since opened up. Plus, he addressed those marriage rumors of his own…

Jason Oppenheim opens up on Chrishell’s marriage to G Flip

In an interview with Extra TV, Jason Oppenheim said he and Chrishell are good friends now and are in a ‘really good’ place.

The star also said G and Chrishell Stause were ‘inspirational.’ Expanding he said: “We have pressures on us from society, and press, not to mention all the comments from everyone, so I think it’s difficult to be willing to venture outside of the box.”

“She must have realized there would be a lot of criticism from people but she followed her heart, and I think that’s inspirational.”

Oppenheim also revealed he knew about the secret wedding, but he wasn’t invited. When asked if it would’ve been weird for him he said: “No, not at all” and joked he was mad that he didn’t get invited.

Ex’s aren’t an awkward thing for Jason, as he also works with ex-Mary Fitzgerald and Selling Sunset newbie Nicole.

Fans thought Jason wed girlfriend Marie-Lou

Taking to his Instagram, fans thought Jason had wed his girlfriend just after ex-Chrishell married G Flip.

The O-Group owner posted a range of snaps with his girlfriend in a white dress and him in a tux, leading people to believe the pair had secretly wed.

One fan wrote: “So she gets married then he gets married….in the same week as the season premiere….I love reality TV.”

“She’s wearing a ring on her right ring finger so YES!!! I think so,” wrote another.

“I saw Chrishell post a fake wedding look-alike picture so I had to go and post a fake wedding look-alike picture,” penned one.

However, upon reading the suspicions, Jason took to his Instagram to clear things up. In a comment on his own post, he wrote:

“Clearly, these photos are confusing people. Sorry about that. We did not get married. These are from an event that we went to together a few weeks ago.”

Jason ‘stalked’ Chrishell’s Instagram

This season, we saw the first awkward encounter between Jason and Chrishell since they broke up last season.

The two are obviously now both happy with new partners, however, some viewers found the encounter ‘awks’ as Jason admitted to ‘stalking’ Chrishell’s Insta stories…