Jason Oppenheim has taken to Instagram to show off his new luxury sports car, however, it seems some fans aren’t impressed as he is. Although the car comes equipped with everything you could need, including its own 27-inch TV, the exterior just wasn’t cutting it for some.

The Selling Sunset star rose to fame when his brokerage, The Oppenheim Group landed its own Netflix show back in 2019.

We take a look at Jason Oppenheim‘s new vehicle, at what fans have been saying in the comments.

© 2022

Jason Oppenheim shows off new car

Jason Oppenheim is known for his expertise in Los Angeles mansions, but this time, he’s sharing a car update.

Taking to his 1.4 million Instagram followers, The O Group owner announced he was going to be ‘one of the first’ to own the new FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance electric vehicle by Faraday Future.

In a cinematic reel, the Netflix star can be seen relaxing in the luxury SUV on reclining massage seats, while showing off all the high-tech gadgets inside including a 27-inch television.

He then gets in his racing gear, zooming around the track as he says he’s pretty excited to ‘push the car to its limits.’

The car is estimated to cost around $309k, as per Engadget.

Fans have mixed opinions

Although some fans were loving Jason’s new motor, others weren’t too keen, as they weren’t afraid to express their opinions in the comments.

“AMAZING 🔥🔥. Electric is important because of climate change issues,” wrote one fan.

“Congratulations!! This is insane. The massaging seats is a game changer,” wrote another.

However, one said: “Possibly the ugliest car I’ve seen this decade…”

Another agreed: “Might be the ugliest car I’ve ever seen.”

“Nice technology ugly design,” wrote another.

The Selling Sunset star is a newly single man

In the latest season of Selling Sunset, we were introduced to Jason’s new girlfriend, Marie-Lou. The relationship seemed to be going great as the two traveled to Europe together, however, the star announced the couple’s split in a recent post.

Taking to his Instagram, Jason revealed that their long-distance relationship is “too great a challenge to overcome”

However, he confirmed the two were still close friends, and want the very best for one another. Jason is still close to many of his exes, including Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause.