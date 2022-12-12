Jawahir is one of the Too Hot To Handle season 4 singletons and fans want to know more about her ethnicity.

The Netflix star got emotional and opened up about her childhood during the show and felt her connection to Nicki Kici grow further.

Nick and Jawahir are certainly one of Too Hot To Handle fans’ favorite couples. So, let’s find out more about her ethnicity and life before the dating show…

Meet Jawahir

Too Hot To Handle star Jawahir Khalifa hails from Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

She’s a model and actress who competed on Holland’s Next Top Model.

Jawahir is 22 years old and can be found on Instagram with over 46k followers at @jawahirkhalifa.

Jawahir was adopted

Speaking on Too Hot To Handle, Jawahir explained that she was adopted.

During THTH season 4 episode 5, Jawahir said: “It’s hard for me to open up and tell people how I feel because I feel like it’s a sign of weakness.”

She said that she has “trust issues and fear” because she was adopted: “My parents gave me away, so I have this fear that I’m not worth loving.”

Jawahir from Too Hot To Handle’s ethnicity

Per Jawahir’s website, she moved from Somalia to the Netherlands when she was eight years old.

She writes: “I was originally born in Somalia but I moved to Holland when I was eight years old.”

Jawahir adds that she began modeling at 16 and started out as a hijabi model but later “decided to model without it.”

Some of her professional modeling photos can be seen on her Instagram page.

Many Too Hot To Handle fans are rooting for her and Nick, judging by their tweets.

One person wrote: “Yeah I’m gonna need them to be front and centre for the back half of the season. Jawahir & Nick the only couple actually coupling.”

More said that they loved seeing the couple open up to one another on the Netflix show: “Jawahir making me cry. Her and Nick open up so smoothly to each other it’s beautiful.”

