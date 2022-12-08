Too Hot to Handle season 4 is officially on Netflix, bringing Jawahir Khalifa into its cast line-up. As it turns out, she’s had a slice of fame before as she competed on Holland’s Next Top Model competition.

This year’s cast thought they were joining a fake reality show, Wild Love, but they were actually gearing up to be challenged with no romantic encounters that are no more than a kiss. And even a smooch isn’t allowed.

Well, they technically could have a smooch, but it doesn’t go without jeopardizing the huge prize pot up for grabs. Jawahir is one of the Too Hot to Handle cast members in season 4. Let’s get to know the model.

***Warning: Spoilers ahead***

Meet Jawahir Khalifa

Jawahir is a 22-year-old model and actor from Amsterdam who finds a connection with Nick Kici on Too Hot to Handle season 4. A native of Somalia, Jawahir moved to Holland in the Netherlands at the young age of eight.

When she was 16, Jawahir was a hijabi model but made the decision to pose without it. Her modelling portfolio reveals that she is open to do lingerie and swimwear shoots and has been involved in commercial, film and editorial projects.

Jawahir has worked with Hunkemöller, Rainkiss, Noé and El Taller del Brujo. She travelled from her home country to star on the Netflix show, but is used to jetsetting across the globe, to places such as Bali and Kenya.

Jawahir on Too Hot to Handle season 4

Jawahir prefers a bad boy, and develops a romantic connection with Nick. They end up kissing, but each contestant was given one free kiss to use during their dates – a new rule that doesn’t follow the usual no smooching guideline.

She gets emotional on Too Hot to Handle season 4, and says: “I didn’t think I was going to cry.” In another clip, Jawahir undresses down to her underwear. The star has only been in one relationship before the show.

Jawahir also states that she reckons her ancestors in heaven are asking: “Oh my god, when are you going to go for a good guy?” Nick regularly comments on her Instagram posts now filming has wrapped.

She was on Holland’s Next Top Model

Jawahir competed on Holland’s Next Top Model before Too Hot to Handle season 4. She was a star on the show’s season 12 in 2019 but was eliminated in ninth place, years after she started modeling when she was just 16.

Her modelling portfolio states that going on the show was a dream. She said:

I’m highly intuitive and draw inspiration from the world around me. I always knew I wanted a fashion career, this dream became a reality when I joined Holland’s Next Top Model.

Now, Jawahir is venturing into reality TV on the Netflix show, her second foray into the industry. She was 19 years old when she starred on Holland’s Next Top Model, standing at a height of 5ft 3in.

