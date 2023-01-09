Jeana Marie Pecha is one of Netflix’s Pressure Cooker chefs. She wanted her own kitchen at the age of seven, and is planning to open a new restaurant in summer 2023 following her debut in season 1.

She is one of 11 chefs who worked their magic in the kitchen, but the show is like no other. It’s the first house reality show of its kind on the streaming platform as the contestants are judging each other…

Forget the usual judges there to be impressed. The chefs will cook, sleep and coexist with their rivals over a series of weeks, and Jeana is one of the stars whose already made quite the impression on viewers.

*** Warning: Spoilers incoming ***

© 2022

Meet Jeana on Pressure Cooker

Jeana is a chef on Netflix’s Pressure Cooker season 1. She is a 26-year-old executive chef who runs kitchens and helps open restaurants. The star says working as a team in a kitchen is super important.

She’s even had a sous chef bail her out of jail! Jeana has travelled across the pond from Los Angeles to Spokane, and now resides in Sactown. However, she was eliminated from the series during season 1 episode 5.

Jeana is most comfortable in the kitchen when she’s making coastal Mexican or Japanese fusion dishes and says that she’s succeeded in the industry because she’s “the first one in and the last one out.”

Jeana’s career and background

For Jeana’s Christmas present aged seven, she asked for her own kitchen. And that she got. She revealed on her site:

That year under the tree was a Fisher-Price kitchen with all the acutumonts. This beautiful kitchen was loaded with a two-burner station, a double-stacked oven, and of course a two-compartment sink

From a young age, Jeana has been a dreamer who has worked in all restaurant roles, from dishwasher to line cook. She now sells her own merch – which includes chef knifes and aprons – while helping to open restaurants.

She’s opening a restaurant in 2023

Jeana is opening a new restaurant in summer 2023 called Omakase Por Favor, which combines a Japanese raw bar experience with traditional coastal Mexican cuisine. Seafood platters will even be personalized to fit cravings!

The restaurant will feature signature oysters, ceviche, and fresh seafood, and will be headed by Jeana, who has been working professionally in kitchens since 2010. She first received fame at 20 when she won Guys Grocery Games.

WATCH PRESSURE COOKER ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK