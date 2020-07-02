Say I Do finally launched to Netflix on Wednesday, July 1st, filling the gap that Queer Eye season 5 left in our lives after we binge-watched it all.

This brand new series focusses on couples rather than individuals who are in need of some wedding assistant. On board to help are three experts in the wedding field: Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen, and Gabriele Bertaccini. Say I Do fans are now dubbing them the “Fab 3!”

Jeremiah serves as the show’s answer to Bobby Berk, an interior design expert with tonnes of experience in hospitality design – so, essentially he knows a thing or two about party planning!

Jeremiah’s obvious success and experience in the interior design field lead to many questions about his business. Even more questions followed about Jeremiah’s net worth after it was revealed that his husband is a multimillionaire. So, what is Jeremiah Brent’s net worth?

Jeremiah Brent: Net worth

Reports state that Jeremiah Brent’s net worth is $1,000,000 in 2020. However, it is likely that Jeremiah is now worth more than that.

As TrendCelebsNow claimed that Jeremiah’s net worth was between $1-5million in 2019, it’s likely that Jeremiah’s net worth is above the one-million mark. Particularly as Jeremiah began to work with Netflix in 2019.

Although Jeremiah is successful in television and interior design in his own right, he is also married to Nate Berkus, who is a multimillionaire.

NETFLIX NEWS: Where are Tiffany and Marcus from Say I Do now?

What is Nate Berkus’s net worth?

Nate Berkus has a net worth of $18million in 2020.

Nate, 48, is a successful TV presenter, interior designer and film producer. He was born on September 17th, 1971 in Orange County, California but raised in Minnesota.

Initially, Nate got his start working in auction houses such as Sotheby’s after graduating from college. But then Nate pursued a career in interior design. In 1995 he founded the company, Nate Berkus Associates. Nate’s success in interior design led him to a career on screens, having appeared many times on the Home and Garden and Do It Yourself channels, as well as appearing on Oprah.

Nate also has worked as a film producer and notably was the executive producer on 2011’s The Help.

Jeremiah and Nate: Relationship overview

Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus met and started dating in 2012. They were engaged in April 2013, just under a year after their relationship began.

The couple married on May 4th, 2014, in New York.

On March 23rd, 2015, a surrogate gave birth to their daughter Poppy Brent-Berkus. They then had another child via surrogate, Oskar Michael, born on March 26th, 2018.

SAY I DO: Update on Randy and Skyler from episode 8!

WATCH SAY I DO ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK