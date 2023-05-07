Jewish Matchmaking has landed on Netflix, where we’re introduced to matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom, as she hopes to introduce a bunch of Jewish singles to their soulmate without the dating apps, but where are they now and are any of the couples still together after the show?

Netflix has graced us with an array of dating shows throughout the years, and it seems like matchmaking services may be on the rise after Aleeza and Sima Taparia have both been introduced to the mainstream world as they matchmake their niche audiences with Jewish and Indian Matchmaking.

We take a look at where the Jewish Matchmaking couples stand, where they are now, and who, if any are still together.

Noah and Tav

Noah was introduced to both Alyssa and Gabriele before finally meeting Tav, however, he didn’t click with either, citing that there were two red flags with Alyssa, that she was vegan and had two cats.

Gabriele didn’t believe in classic medicine, and as Noah comes from a background of doctors, he said he would struggle to bring her home to his family.

Third time lucky, and Noah felt a strong attraction to Tav, although unfortunately, they would have to do long distance, and as we’ve seen in the past, they don’t always work.

The two still follow each other on the ‘gram, although as of yet, haven’t posted with each other. Even if they didn’t manage to make it work it seems like they stayed on good terms.

Nakysha and Evan

Nakysha joined the Jewish Matchmaking cast in hopes to find a guy who could accept her love of motorcycle riding and said she often feels like a ‘unicorn’ as a Jewish woman of color living in the middle of the country.

The motorcycle fanatic was first introduced to Ryan, and although physically (and age-wise) he wasn’t what she was looking for, Nakysha surprisingly found herself having a great time with him and was open to seeing him again. Unfortunately, for Ryan, it was more of a ‘friend vibe’ as he wasn’t feeling the spark.

Nonetheless, Nakysha hopped back on the dating bike and found wedding DJ Evan with the help of Aleeza. The pair got on great and fans were hoping Evan would be DJ at his wedding with Nakysha one day.

As far as hopes for that go, fans may be upset to hear that the couple don’t follow each other on the ‘gram, so hopes for a wedding may be unlikely. The distance may have proved too much but maybe Evan can DJ at Nakysha’s wedding when she does find her dream man.

Ori and Karin

Ori admitted he was very picky when it came to looks (Sima Aunty wouldn’t be best pleased), although he did finally prove a connection and genuine chemistry were also important to him. Nonetheless, he refused to compromise.

Dating apps just weren’t working for picky Ori, so with the help of Aleeza he found Karin and the pair were optimistic about the future after a flirty first date.

Unfortunately, there’s no telling if the two danced their way into a relationship, but we’ll be keeping an eye out to see if Ori eventually did find true love.

Dani and Shaun

After her date with David didn’t go to plan, it looked like love at first sight for Dani and Shaun (as well as his eyebrows).

The pair quickly hit it off, although the distance between Miami and New York could prove a problem for the two, although they did say they were open to the challenge.

Cut to now, and the pair still follow each other on Instagram so it looks promising for fans who are hoping the Jewish Matchmaking couple are still together.

Dani also dropped a major hint on her Instagram the two may still be together as a fan asked for an update on a Q&A. She replied: “Everyone wants to know what happened with Shaun, so here’s some BTS.”

The star shared a video of the two in a bar together, as they shared the same ‘drink of choice’, so it looks promising. If they aren’t an item, at least we know they’re still good friends.

Harmonie and Ben

Jewish Matchmaking’s Harmonie is a strong woman who refuses to settle, despite the societal pressures of being unmarried in her 40s. After rejecting two matches, as she struggled to find the physical spark, it seemed like Ben had all the attraction she was looking for.

As well as the attraction, the pair shared similar interests and values, as they shared deep conversations about their past and aspirations.

It seems like the pair had everything going for them, but despite this, it from Harmonie’s Instagram posts, she appears to be single, which may be a disappointment to fans.

Although Ben follows Harmonie on Instagram, she doesn’t follow him so it doesn’t look like the Jewish Matchmaking couple are still together.

Stuart and Pamela

Stuart is first introduced to Hope, however, unfortunately, his first stint with a Matchmaker isn’t successful as the two have no chemistry.

Nonetheless, he still carries on his search for ‘The One’, at the age of 51, which is when he meets Pamela. It looks promising, but unfortunately, the two don’t follow each other on Instagram, so it seems like any hope (pardon the pun), has vanished.

Noah and Ophir

26-year-old Noah has been married before, as he found his wife through the shidduch system, however, he revealed that the pressure was too much for the young couple, and they eventually parted ways.

Noah gravitated toward a more “relaxed attitude to formal observance” and found a happy medium when he moved to Wyoming.

He’s now seeking the help of Jewish Matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom, to help find his perfect partner, and it seemed like he found a potential in Ophir, who “loved kids.” A must, as he had a son.

Alas, it looks like it wasn’t meant to be as the two don’t follow or interact with each other on social media.

Fay and Shaya

Faye has been very successful in her career as a licensed therapist, and she’s now turned to Shalom to mirror that success with love.

She’s a devout Orthodox Jew, and was looking for someone who shares the same values as her, such as not engaging in physical touch before married.

Straight off the back, Faye was matched with Shaya and it seemed to be ‘love at first sight’ as she wasn’t interested in seeing anyone else. Luckily, the feeling was mutual.

Despite a promising start, unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as the couple decided to go their separate ways by the third date as they weren’t so aligned in terms of religion and lifestyle. Sometimes, that spark just isn’t enough.

Alas, the pair ended amicably, and they’re still following each other on the ‘gram, so it’s good to know that the relationship didn’t turn sour.

