Netflix show Jewish Matchmaking’s Harmonie Krieger has already become a popular cast member in just a day of the new dating series being launched. So, who is Harmonie and what does she do for a living?

Following the popularity of Indian Matchmaking, a spin-off version has been created by the same producers. The show features singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker.

Will using the traditional practice of shidduchim dating help them find their soulmate in today’s world? Well, Harmonie is putting that to the test with the help of matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom.

© 2023

Meet Harmonie Krieger

Originally from Scarsdale, New York, Harmonie studied marketing at Syracuse University, before moving to Los Angeles in 2005. She worked as a TV host before following her passion as a marketing account manager and event specialist.

The blonde bombshell launched her own company, Pop Your Shop, in 2015. The business is a full-service boutique agency that specializes in helping brands create pop-up locations. She offers Cameos for $30!

She has worked with the likes of Pretty Little Liars actress Tammin Sursok, and Warner Bros. Her IMDB page states that she’s starred in Trick My Trucker in 2007, Outback Jack in 2004, and Fear Factor in 2001.

Harmonie on Jewish Matchmaking

Harmonie feels immense pressure from her Jewish community in finding a partner and starting a family. She hopes to have one child and joined Netflix‘s Jewish Matchmaking cast for help in looking for a soulmate.

She was matched with university professor Aron Temkin, but ended their bond after two dates following no romantic spark, before doing the same with Delray’s Vice Mayor Adam Frankel. Then, Harmonie was matched with Ben Bakondi.

Harmonie and 6ft-tall Ben were attracted to each other from the get-go, and she said in a confessional:

The spark is TBD, but [Ben] is the kind of guy that is going to be with you in life as your partner, going to support you… He’s not the bad boy; he’s the good guy.

So far, Harmonie hasn’t shared any pictures with Ben on her social media but it appears they were getting along just fine while filming Jewish Matchmaking…

Netflix cast member’s job

Harmonie, an entrepreneur and marketing consultant, states that she “helps women discover their inner sparkle” in her Instagram bio. She also has her own podcast, Life With Harmonie, a community platform she began in 2021.

With an aim to help women fall in love with life, the goals for Life With Harmonie are:

Sharing essential conversations, resources & tools from top experts, coaches and thought leaders to help women navigate through the areas of life where they feel out of alignment.

The motivational speaker often shares insights and wrote on February 7: “Some never get to this point of awareness but for me I knew I had a greater purpose to accomplish! I am so grateful for this beautiful life & blessed to be alive.”

WATCH JEWISH MATCHMAKING ON NETFLIX NOW