Jimmy Diresta’s wife is just as good of a designer as he is – if not better













Since Netflix launched its new whacky and whimsical inventions series, Making Fun, where experts turn kids’ wildest imaginations into reality, leading man, Jimmy Diresta has been at the forefront of people’s minds.

During the series the YouTuber and inventor along with his four mates centre their life around kids’ imaginations and fans have been loving it and now want to know more about the leading man as well as his wife and family.

Keep reading if you want to find out more about Jimmy Diresta as well as his life behind the mayhem.

Jimmy Diresta. Picture: Making Fun | Official Trailer | Netflix

Jimmy’s wife is also a designer

Jimmy is married to Taylor Forrest who is very similar to her husband and is a design expert herself. The couple has been together for a while and shares very similar interests including their love for furniture and design.

Taylor is a successful designer as well as maker of furniture and homeware and is based in Manhattan. Her style is eclectic and very unique but also boasts modern and contemporary style features.

Her furniture isn’t cheap, however, as she uses expensive materials for her products like leather, bronze and steel. Some of her cheapest items are upwards of $1,900. However, they are worth it as her designs are some of the most unique and idolised as an idependant designer.

Does Jimmy have children?

As of now, Jimmy does not have any children – he probably has enough of them during Making Fun!

During the first episode of Season 1, Jimmy even revealed that he wasn’t the biggest fan of children and said “to be honest with you, I don’t really like kids”.

He also revealed that although he has made a name for himself in New York, he doesn’t really like his trade or the location he is based in either.

Taylor’s Instagram

If you want to see more of Jimmy’s wife’s amazing furniture and designs head over to her Instagram, @taylor_forrest. Taylor’s work is highly credited and many people love to see her products and designs as she boasts an impressive 13K followers.

Her feed consists of pictures of her furniture and as well as other objects she has designed and made, including chairs made of reworked leather and incredible glasswork used for lights.

