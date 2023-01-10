Spoilers: Kim Jin-Young and Seul-ki have fans asking if they’re together after Singles Inferno. It comes after they shared a connection on the dating series – but the piano player decided to leave with someone else.

The final episodes saw three men choose someone to take to Paradise. Jin-Young had expressed his curiosity for Nadine, despite having a romance with Shin Seul-ki, who ended up choosing Choi Jong Woo.

Jin-Young had also shared a bond with Nadine. After filming, Nadine doesn’t follow Jin-Young on Instagram – even though he follows her – and appears to be on the same trip as a fellow cast member.

Jin-Young picks Seul-ki on Singles Inferno

During episodes 9 and 10, Jin-Young picked Seul-ki to leave Singles Inferno with him. However, it wasn’t just him that chose the popular contestant but also two other men, including Choi Jong Woo – who Seul-ki chose.

Jin-Young first approached Nadine to tell her that he will “always support her until her dreams come true” before leaving to choose Seul-ki, who is the woman he felt the strongest sparks with. He told Seul-ki:

I think I like you. [Then to camera] I realise once again that I’m not good at expressing myself during my time with her. When we get out of here, I want to take her out for dinner.

When Jin-Young chose Seul-ki, some Singles Inferno fans were overjoyed with his decision. However, others had labelled Nadine as a fan favorite from the beginning and felt that their connection was incredibly strong.

Seul-ki and Jong Woo stay silent

Since season 2 wrapped, neither Seul-ki nor Jong Woo follow each other on Instagram. However, she’s not following anyone on the platform at all. They also haven’t shared any pictures together, but fans have high hopes.

From the beginning, Jong Woo stayed loyal to Seul-ki and let her know that he would “keep choosing her.” She thanked him for always supporting her during the Singles Inferno journey before picking him.

Where Jin-Young and Nadine are now

Nadine doesn’t follow Jin-Young on Instagram, but he does follow her. They haven’t posted any pictures together, which suggests that they didn’t work out romantically but stayed friends after “having fun.”

She’s been skiing in what fans believe to be the same place as co-star Kim Han Bin, according to fan theories. While bringing in the New Year in January 2023, Nadine shared a story covering an unknown man’s face, Koreaboo reports.

Viewers have been guessing that the man in question is Kim Han Bin. While this is simply just speculation among fans, Nadine and Han Bin don’t follow each other on Instagram either.

Reality Titbit has contacted Nadine, Han Bin and Netflix for comment.

WATCH SINGLES INFERNO ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK