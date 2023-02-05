Car dealer Jo Jin-hyeong is one of the 100 contestants taking part in a brand new Netflix series which has been dubbed a real-life Squid Games.

Competitors on the series have to take part in all kinds of challenges, testing their physical and mental strength. Jo Jin-hyeong went head-to-head with ex firefighter Hong Beom Seok during episode 3.

The Physical 100 star had heads turning when he entered the room during episode 1 due to his strength and size.

Who is Jo Jin-hyeong?

Jo Jin-hyeong had some of the other Physical 100 competitors intimidated when he was first introduced on the show. One contestant, Lee Guk-Young could be heard saying that Jin-hyeong’s forearms were “three times the size” of his.

The Netflix star is 41 years old and explained during episode 3 that he is the winner of The Strongest Man.

Speaking on the show, he said: “Well, overall, I think I’m big. My neck’s 20 inches, my forearms are around 20 inches, too. And my thighs are about 31 inches.”

Jo Jin-hyeong was chosen to fight in episode 3

After Physical 100’s first challenge, the contestants had to take part in one-on-one fights in an arena.

During epiosde 3, Jo Jin-hyeong was chosen by ex firefighter Hong Beom Seok for a match.

He wasn’t expecting to be chosen by Hong Beom Seok but defeated him and remained in the competition.

Jo Jin-hyeong was selected as one of the 10 team leaders in Quest 2 during Physical 100 episode 4.

Meet the Physical 100 star on Instagram

With almost 6k followers, Jo Jin-hyeong can be found on Instagram at @rornfl82.

He writes in his bio that he’s an ambassador for Indian Motorcycle and often shares snaps of himself working out and training in the gym.

In September 2022, Jo Jin-hyeong posted a photo of himself smiling with his fellow Physical 100 co-star Choo Sung-Hoon.

He captioned the post: “Brother Sung Hoon Choo thank you for making today such a pleasant place. To know you are strong and cool brother, it’s so good. And such wonderful little brothers. Celebrity manager lol. It was fun, trainer.”

Jin-hyeong also has Kikwan Seol from Physical 100 commenting on his photos, so it seems that the cast of the show crossed paths before filming.

