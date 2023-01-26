Jo Yeon-joo is a cheerleader starring on Physical 100. Her Instagram proves she’s just as popular in the real world as she is on the Netflix show, where 100 contestants take part in brawls and difficult challenges to win a cash prize.

She’s one of the female contestants on Physical 100, and many have already recognized her among the tough tasks, such as hanging from a bar before being submerged in water below if they let go.

If you’re wondering where Yeon-joo gets her strength from, she’s a cheerleader who is hugely well-known for her flipping talent. Reality Titbit found her on Instagram and got to know all about her.

Jo Yeon-joo on Physical 100

Yeon-joo is a 24-year-old cheerleader, who has been cheerleading for almost six years. She has cheered for Ulsan Hyundai Football Club, Hyundai Capital Skywalkers, and Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders.

When introduced to her Physical 100 fellow contestants, they said she “looks like a fairy.” Yeon-joo joined Hanhwa Eagles’ cheerleading team in 2018 where she rose to fame for her talents.

She became besties with Elaine

With 100 contestants in total, Yeon-joo’s appearance became a popular topic among viewers. She’s often been compared to Red Velvet‘s Irene for their similar facial characteristics, despite Irene being eight years older.

Many fans feared for her place in the competition after noticing that most of the other competitors appeared to weigh more than her. Other viewers said she reminded them of Yeon-jin from The Glory.

Yeon-joo has remained friends with Elaine, the Singaporean actress who stars on Physical 100 alongside her, as well as male contestant Kang Han. Both regularly leave comments on Yeon-joo’s Instagram.

Meet Yeon-joo on Instagram

Yeon-joo is so well-known on Instagram that she has a verified account. She has accumulated at least 101,000 followers on the social media platform where she has revealed she’s a Physical 100 contestant.

She’s not just a cheerleader but always keen to try new sports. If going on the Netflix show didn’t prove that enough, she tried her go at golfing in November 2022 and enjoys riding bikes for fun!

WATCH PHYSICAL 100 ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK