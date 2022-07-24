











John Moran has been described as a “heavy hitter” in the world of glass artists. He’s one of the 10 contestants on Netflix’s Blown Away in 2022. Season 3 kicked off from July 22nd and sees glass artists from all over the world compete to win the title of ‘Best in Glass’ and a big cash prize.

Many Netflix viewers saw Amaury Guichon boss his way through School of Chocolate in 2021. He’s known for his incredible craftsmanship in sculpting all kinds of things out of chocolate. Blown Away is another Netflix shows that sees artists working with another tough material – glass. John Moran makes it look like a walk in the park to melt, mould, sculpt and blow glass.

BLOWN AWAY. (L to R) Trenton Quiocho, Rob Stern, Katherine Gray, John Moran, Claire Kelly, Maddy Hughes, Dan Friday, Nick Uhas, Brenna Baker, Minhi England, John Sharvin, and Grace Whiteside in BLOWN AWAY. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Meet John Moran

John Moran travelled over from Belgium to take part in Blown Away. He’s originally from Philadelphia as per his bio on Glass Art Society’s website.

Forty-two-year-old John is a sculptor as well as a studio owner. He owns the public studio Gent Glas.

He lives in Ghent, Belgium. John splits his time between Poland and Belgium as he’s a PhD candidate at The Eugeniusz Geppert Academy of Art and Design in Wrocław, as per Glass Art Society.

John M on Blown Away

Going into the Blown Away competition, John Moran said that he wasn’t going to “brag or boast” but he’s certain that he’s going to win.

John was described by the show’s host, Nick Uhas, as a “heavy hitter” in the glass blowing world. Week after week, John brought creative designs to the group presentations.

He creates skulls, birds, twig babies, elephants and many more interesting items out of glass. Lots of John M’s designs have a political message.

His pieces have gained attention from Blown Away viewers who showed their appreciation for his work on Twitter.

See John Moran’s glass art on Instagram

John Moran describes himself as a “storyteller”. In his Instagram bio as a: “Politically and socially engaged glass sculptor”.

He showcases many incredible pieces of work via his Instagram page and displays his multitude of talents.

Follow John on Instagram where he has over 4.4K followers @johnsleepymoran.

John writes on LinkedIn that he started out as an artist in 1998 which means he’s been honing his craft for the past 24 years.

